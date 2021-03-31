Jack Walker threw a one-hitter, striking out 13, to lead Barbe to a 2-0 District 3-5A win over Sulphur.
In two district starts against rivals San Houston and Sulphur, Walker has two complete game wins, allowing a total of two runs while striking out 27
Gavin Guidry and Donovan LaSalle had RBI hits for Barbe in the third inning.
Tors (10-14, 2-2) starter Landon Arrant tossed a complete game, holding Barbe (22-1, 3-1) to six hits and working out of several jams, including the bottom of the sixth when Barbe loaded the bases with one out but failed to score.
“He was getting ahead in counts and throwing strikes,” Tors head coach Sam Moore said. “He is a sophomore and was our player of the game. He kept us in the game.”
Moore said Walker is a special talent.
“A lot of college hitters would have had trouble tonight,” Moore said. “First, he throws strikes. Second, he throws all of his pitches from the same tunnel. For the first 15 feet, everything looks like a fastball, than the balls go everywhere. Even his slider looks like a fastball.”
Walker worked out of a pair of pickles. The Tors had two on with no outs in the fourth inning. After a sacrifice bunt, Walker escaped with a pop-up to short and strikeout.
In the sixth, the Tors loaded the bases with one out on an error, hit batter and single by Gage Trahan, but Walker got a pair of grounders to third to end the inning.
“It is exciting every time he pitches,” Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini said. “He has the curveball, slider: he can elevate the fastball, work it in and out. He can do a lot of things.”
Cecchini said Walker stays cool under pressure.
“He has a calm pulse,” Cecchini said. “He is a fierce competitor but is always calm. He’s always smiling, always upbeat.”
Cecchini said the Tors have a bright future.
“(Arrant) did a good job, Sam and (assistant) Kale Breaux do a good job with their pitchers. They keep you off balance, expand the zone. They have a lot of talent, many of them are sophomores. They are going to be really good. They are good right now.”
