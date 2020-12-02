The Sulphur Tors improved to 2-0 Tuesday with their second consecutive shutout in as many games.
The Tors (2-0) beat Sam Houston (0-1) 3-0 in a nondistrict game at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium.
Kaleb Lirette opened the scoring in the 15th minute with an assist from Tyler Vincent.
Robert Campos scored on a corner kick in the 22nd minute, and goalkeeper Erick Zuniga, who played forward last year, scored on a penalty kick in the 50th minute.
The Tors had a fourth goal nullified by an offsides call in the 72nd minute.
The Tors will host Barbe (0-1) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in a nondistrict game.
Girls basketball
St. Louis.....67
Sulphur......42
Sulphur pulled within 31-24 early in the third quarter, but St. Louis Catholic pulled away Tuesday to stay undefeated with a 67-42 win.
Junior guard Myca Trail scored a game-high 31 points for the Saints (4-0), including 17 in the third quarter as St. Louis outscored Sulphur 29-10.
Also for St. Louis, Paris Guillory scored 13 points and Raven Guillory added 15.
Senior Kamryn Thibodeaux (3-3) led Sulphur with 15 points, and Cyndi Reed finished with 11.
l
Sam Houston.....43
Leesville............34
MOSS BLUFF — Junior Lucy Bellon led Sam Houston to its first win of the season Tuesday 43-34 over Leesville.
Bellon scored 20 points, grabbed four rebounds and picked of eight steals.
l
Westlake.....52
Welsh..........42
WESTLAKE — The Westlake Rams remain undefeated after a 52-42 win over Welsh at home Tuesday.
Senior point guard Destiny Peltier led the Rams (2-0) with 17 points while senior forward Donarayina Guillory finished with 14 points and Keondrea Martin added 10.
Kristlyn Cormier led Welsh (1-3) with 14 points.
Boys basketball
Sam Houston....44
Leesville...........38
MOSS BLUFF — The Sam Houston Broncos ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 44-38 nondistrict win over Leesville at home.
Senior forward Tremond Thompson posted his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds plus four steals, three assists and two blocks. Dylan Chavis was the Broncos' (2-3) top scorer with 15 points.
Daven Scott (2-5) led Leesville with 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.