Sulphur-Sam Houston soccer

Sulphur's Kaleb Lirette looks to keep the ball away from Sam Houston senior midfielder Mark Conner during a nondistrict game Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium.

 Rodrick Anderson/American Press

The Sulphur Tors improved to 2-0 Tuesday with their second consecutive shutout in as many games.

The Tors (2-0) beat Sam Houston (0-1) 3-0 in a nondistrict game at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium.

Kaleb Lirette opened the scoring in the 15th minute with an assist from Tyler Vincent.

Robert Campos scored on a corner kick in the 22nd minute, and goalkeeper Erick Zuniga, who played forward last year, scored on a penalty kick in the 50th minute.

The Tors had a fourth goal nullified by an offsides call in the 72nd minute.

The Tors will host Barbe (0-1) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in a nondistrict game.

 

Girls basketball

St. Louis.....67

Sulphur......42

Sulphur pulled within 31-24 early in the third quarter, but St. Louis Catholic pulled away Tuesday to stay undefeated with a 67-42 win.

Junior guard Myca Trail scored a game-high 31 points for the Saints (4-0), including 17 in the third quarter as St. Louis outscored Sulphur 29-10.

Also for St. Louis, Paris Guillory scored 13 points and Raven Guillory added 15.

Senior Kamryn Thibodeaux (3-3) led Sulphur with 15 points, and Cyndi Reed finished with 11.

Sam Houston.....43

Leesville............34

MOSS BLUFF — Junior Lucy Bellon led Sam Houston to its first win of the season Tuesday 43-34 over Leesville.

Bellon scored 20 points, grabbed four rebounds and picked of eight steals.

Westlake.....52

Welsh..........42

WESTLAKE — The Westlake Rams remain undefeated after a 52-42 win over Welsh at home Tuesday.

Senior point guard Destiny Peltier led the Rams (2-0) with 17 points while senior forward Donarayina Guillory finished with 14 points and Keondrea Martin added 10.

Kristlyn Cormier led Welsh (1-3) with 14 points.

 

Boys basketball

Sam Houston....44

Leesville...........38

MOSS BLUFF — The Sam Houston Broncos ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 44-38 nondistrict win over Leesville at home.

Senior forward Tremond Thompson posted his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds plus four steals, three assists and two blocks. Dylan Chavis was the Broncos' (2-3) top scorer with 15 points.

Daven Scott (2-5) led Leesville with 10 points.

