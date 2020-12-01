A 2-3 season may not seem like much to celebrate, but what the Sulphur Tors had to go through to even play five games makes it a success.
“I got a lot of messages from people about what we have been through and what we did this year was amazing,” first-year head coach Chris Towery said. “You have to feel that it is a success. We doubled our win output from last year in half as many games, and we would have tripled it.”
Sulphur had to deal with two powerful hurricanes, including the strongest to hit the state in more than 150 years in Laura, on top of the coronavirus pandemic. Towery estimates that 80 to 85 percent of his players and coaching staff’s homes were damaged by Laura. But the Tors played on.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” Towery said. “This community is very passionate about its football and these kids are very passionate about wearing the blue and gold. What we were going to be able to get done was my biggest concern, but the fact they wanted to play doesn’t surprise me much.”
While difficult to deal with, Towery thinks it also strengthened his team.
“There is no doubt about that. It (season) was very different,” Towery said. “There is nothing in the coaching manual that can prepare you for what this program has been through. It gives you a little bit of toughness that wasn’t part of your everyday way of life. Anything that is outside the norm can throw a little toughness on you that wasn’t there before. On the flip side, dealing with all that makes it hard at times to focus like you need to on the finer points of playing football.”
On just four days of practice, the Tors nearly beat Lafayette in its season opener. The Lions entered the final week of the regular season undefeated before losing to No. 1 Acadiana. Towery said he feels the Tors will only get better once they can go through a full offseason program.
Sulphur even had a chance to make the playoffs and likely would have if it had been able to beat Evangel in its final regularseason game – which was canceled because of COVID-19 within the Tors’ program. Sulphur finished 33rd in the power rankings, .09 behind No. 32 Covington.
The Tors had several senior standouts this season in wide receiver Gavin Elliott (19 rec., 353 yards, 5 TD), quarterback Jacob Clark (55-105-3, 998 yards, 9 TD), who would have been on pace for 2,000 yards in a normal 10-game season and offensive lineman Cannon Trosclair. On the defensive side, lineman Ridge Marcantel (34 tackles, 12 TFL) and defensive back Daniel Burton (54 tackles) made big plays regularly.
Sulphur also had many underclassmen shine in junior Tag Stelly (4 TDs, 364 yards of total offense), who played three positions on offense, junior wide receiver Braylen Walker, who led all Southwest Louisiana big school receivers with 95.2 yards per game, and sophomore linebacker Corey Hyatt (39 tackles, 5 TFL).
Towery said the groundwork has been put in place and is he’s excited to put the Tors through a full offseason to get ready for the 2021 season.
“Our kids came out and competed, and I love that about this place,” Towery said. “Now we have to show them what it like to take that competition to the next level. I have a blueprint now, and I know what needs to be done.
“We have to have lunch pail attitudes like the Viator and Bourgeois teams in the late 1990s and 2000s,” Towery continued. “Those teams had some good players, but it was a blue-collar, lunch pail way in which we are going to do everything right mentality. You can’t go to the country club to get ready for a dog fight. We are fixing to get nasty in the offseason. You can’t be elite and not train elite.”
