The Sulphur Tors ended a four-game slide Thursday after sweeping a doubleheader from Southside to open play in District 3-5A.
The Tors (10-12, 2-0) won both games by the 10-run mercy rule, 11-0 and 11-1.
In the first game, the Tors wasted little time taking control with four runs in the top of the first inning. Kade McBride led off with a single and scored on an error. Jake Brown and Gage Trahan put down back-to-back bunts and Luke Benoit brought them home with a double.
Kade McBride (4-1) got the win after pitching four and one-third innings with three strikeout and one walk.
Southside (14-5, 0-2) struck first in the second game, scoring on an error.
Sulphur's Luke Benoit brought the tying run home on a single in the bottom of the first inning, and Jake Brown scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Walker Bridges.
Landon Arrant (2-3) pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts to one free pass.
McBride and Jake Brown were the Tors' hitters on the day. McBride went 5-for-8 with three runs and double and his first home of the season in the second game. Brown went 4-for-6 with three runs and two RBI.
Barbe (20-1, 1-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Sulphur 11
Southside 1, 6 inns.
Southside 100 000—1-5-2
Sulphur 320 123—11-13-1
PITCHING: W — Landon Arrant. L — John Gray.
TOP HITTERS: Southside — Bryce Barton 1-3 (double). Sulphur — Kade McBride 2-4 (2 runs, RBI, double, HR), Jake Brown 2-3 (2 runs), Luke Benoit 2-3 (2 runs, 2 RBI), Walker Bridge 2-2 (run, 4 RBI), Damian Stone 2-3.
RECORDS: Southside — 14-4, 0-2. Sulphur — 10-12, 2-0.
Sulphur 11
Southside 0, 5 inns.
Sulphur 413 12—11-12-0
Southside. 000 00—0-4-3
PITCHING: W — Kade McBride. L — Ian Holm.
TOP HITTERS: Sulphur — Kade McBride 3-4 (run), Jake Brown 2-3 (run, 2 RBI), Gage Trahan 2-2 (2 runs, RBI), Dillon Bird 2-2 (run, RBI). Southside — Ty Wilkerson 2-3.
RECORDS: Sulphur — 9-12, 1-0. Southside — 14-4, 0-1.
