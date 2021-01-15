The Sulphur Tors won for the fourth time in five games Tuesday with a 5-2 road win over Acadiana in soccer action.
The win sets up a showdown with Southside on Saturday for the top spot in Division I, District 2.
The game is set to start at 2 p.m. Last year’s matchup ended in a 1-1 tie, but the Tors (10-1-2, 2-0-1) beat the Sharks (7-6-5, 1-0-0) 2-0 earlier in the season at the David Thibodaux tournament 2-0.
Sulphur led 2-1 at halftime after goals by Tyler Moreaux, his seventh of the season, and Jairo Saurez. Moreaux also added a pair of assists to help the offense.
In the second half, Nick Poncho scored his first goal of the season, Kaleb Lirette scored his eighth and Ethan Paiz picked up his fourth of the season plus an assist.
Acadiana (8-6-3, 2-1) lost its first district game of the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SULPHUR ............................ 48
SAM HOUSTON ................. 39
The Sulphur Tors broke a string of six consecutive losses to the Sam Houston Broncos Tuesday with a 48-39 victory at home. It’s Sulphur’s first win over the Broncos since Feb. 17, 2017 when the Tors (11-2) won in Moss Bluff 46-38.
Senior Ashtyn Lilly is dominating inside and had 19 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double. Dawson Ortego finished with 13 points and Kohl Navarre added 12 points.
G. Dickson led the Broncos (10-10) with 10 points.
Sulphur will travel to Barbe (7-2) today for a non-district game while Sam Houston will host Lake Charles College Prep.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SULPHUR ............................ 58
SAM HOUSTON ..................18
With District 3-5A set to start next week, Sulphur picked up its fourth win in six games Tuesday, beating Sam Houston 58-18 at home.
The Tors (11-11) will travel to Barbe (1-6) today for a nondistrict game and open district play on Jan. 22 at home against Southside (13-4).
Sulphur struggled offensively early and led 17-7 at halftime before breaking the game open by outscoring Sam Houston 25-4 in the third quarter. Gabby Gunter scored eight of her 14 points in the third quarter.
Senior forward Abi Massey led Sulphur and out-scored Sam Houston with 20 points, and Kamryn Thibodaux finished with 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WESTLAKE ........................ 50
LCCP .................................... 05
Westlake opened up its District 4-3A slate with a dominating 50-5 win over Lake Charles College Prep Tuesday at home.
Senior forward Keondrea Martin led the Rams with 23 points. Westlake hosts No. 2 South Beauregard (11-2) today at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.