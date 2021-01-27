With a second-half flurry of goals, the Sulphur Tors closed out their Division I, District 2 slate Saturday with a 5-0 win over Barbe.
More importantly, the win keeps the Tors on track to get a top-10 seed when the Division I boys soccer playoff brackets come out Feb. 3.
Sulphur (12-2-2, 4-1-1) has one regular-season game left, a nondistrict tilt Saturday at home against Division II No. 2 St. Thomas More (11-5-2). A win over the Cougars would solidify Sulphur’s seeding.
“It just depends on what happens when we play STM,” Sulphur head coach Trevor Foolkes said. “If we win that game, we get a result from that game. I think we stay in the top 10.”
SHS may be peaking at the right time of year, having won six of their last eight games.
“I like their energy and understanding of the game,” Foolkes said. “At the beginning of the year, it was kind of a new group. They were trying to figure out their style, but I think right now everyone knows their role on the team, positions and whatnot. They are starting to understand the game a little better.”
Sulphur fired off 11 shots in the first half against Barbe Saturday, but only managed to get one in before halftime when Kaleb Lirette scored his 10th goal of the season assisted by Tyler Moreaux. But the Tors regrouped, scoring on four of six shots in the second half.
“Basically at halftime, we told them to relax a little bit when they get around the box and concentrate on getting your shot on frame,” Foolkes said. “I think we had 11 or 12 shots the first half and only scored once. They had a little bit more composure the second half, and I think that was the difference.”
Hayden Habetz scored twice in the second half, the first one off a throw-in in the 44th minute.
Cade O’Neal scored off a corner kick by Moreaux barely a minute later. Moreaux scored Sulphur’s next goal to add to his two assists, and Habetz closed out the scoring in the 71st minute.
