Despite the eighth-ranked Sulphur Tor soccer team’s season ending on a 1-0 loss to No. 9 Dutchtown Wednesday, head coach Trevor Foolkes was pleased with his team’s season.
The Tors overcame two hurricanes and the many restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic to go 13-3-3 and post its highest winning percentage, .763, since reaching the quarterfinals in 2014 (.771).
“If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that A, that we would be playing soccer, and B, that we got this far and had such a good season and almost got to the quarterfinals, I would have said ‘realy’,” Foolkes said. “I am very proud of the season and what all of the guys have accomplished.”
Sulphur reached the regional round for the eighth time in nine seasons with only three seniors in Nick Poncho (2 goals), Cade O’Neal (2 goals) and Tyler Vincent (3 assists).
“We had 20-something of them when they were freshmen and we ended up with just three,” Foolkes said. “I am very proud of them and the effort and leadership they showed to the younger guys.”
Junior Kaleb Lirette led the Tors in goals for the second season with 10 and has 24 goals over the last two season. Junior Tyler Moreaux finished with 8 goals and 6 assists and junior Hayden Habetz had 6 goals and 3 assists.
Sulphur finished third in Division I, District 2 with only a 1-0 loss to Southside keeping them from sharing the district championship with Lafayette.
On Wednesday, the game was scoreless through the first half. In the second half, Sulphur (13-3-3) cleared out a Griffin (11-7-2) corner kick in the 59th minute, but two minutes later Dutchtown got a throw-in near the Sulphur goal. Sulphur wasn’t able to clear it out this time, and Ayden Rawashdeh booted it in. Jaxson Stovall got the assist.
Sulphur had a solid scoring opportunity early in the second half when Kaleb Lirette got a breakaway, but the play was broken up by Griffen goalkeeper Josh Barrow.
Landon Dominigue lofted a long pass intended for Nick Poncho inside the 18-yard box, but Poncho lost his footing setting up for the shot.
Lirette’s scoring attempt on a bicycle-kick missed to the left in the 72nd minute.
In stoppage time, Hayden Habetz tried to score at the left post with a head flick off a pass from Ethan Moss, but his attempt was off.
Dutchtown out shot the Tors, but Sulphur sophomore goalkeeper Erick Zuniga made several diving saves and blocked 14 shots.
