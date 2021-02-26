The Sulphur Tor basketball will enter the playoffs this season with high hopes after posting its first winning season in more than a decade.
Sulphur (15-7) is in the postseason for the first time since 2018 and the second time since 2011.
"We are excited to return to a playoff tradition," Sulphur head coach Adam Coleman said.
The No. 25 Tors will travel to No. 8 Captain Shreve (19-7) in the bidistrict round today at 6 p.m.
"The boys had a tremendous week of practice and feel like we match up well," Coleman said. "Captain Shreve is really talented and well-coached.
"They have a senior-heavy team. This is going to be a great experience for our young team."
In their second season under Coleman, the Tors (15-7) more than doubled their win total from last season (7).
"It takes time for a culture to set in," Coleman said. "It's the second season within the same program, and the buy-in from the players has made all the difference.
"Relationships between players and coaches have been established, and as the old saying goes, kids don't care how much you know until they know how much you care. Ashtyn Lilly moving to a power position has helped our offensive efficiency. It has allowed him to be in a position to rebound, which is one of the best things he does. Our guard play has improved with a better assist to turnover ratio, something we are continuing to focus on improving."
Coleman said the Tors have been focused on preparing for Captain Shreve, who has won 10 consecutive games.
"Our preparation was key," Coleman said. "We've had a great week of practice.
"The guys have been focused during film sessions. We've played this game dozens of times in practice already. The key for us is to keep the game as normal as possible once the ball is tipped (tonight)."
In Class 3A, District 4-3A rivals Iowa and Westlake will meet for the third time this season.
No. 13 Iowa (14-7) hosts No. 20 Westlake (7-9) today at 7 p.m.
Iowa won the first game 65-42 with Landon Langley having a big night with 23 points. Westlake won the second meeting 67-62 behind seven 3-pointers from Travon Gray and Noah Young.
And there will be another local rematch in Class 2A between District 5-2A co-champions No. 17 Vinton and No. 16 Oakdale
Oakdale (14-9) hosts Vinton (13-5) today at 6:15 p.m.
Both teams finished with two district losses, but the Lions won both district meetings, including a triple-overtime thriller in Oakdale.
