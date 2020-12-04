Boys basketball
Sulphur......63
Bell City.....39
BELL CITY — The Sulphur Tors opened up the Bell City tournament Thursday with a dominant 63-39 win over the host Bruins.
Ashton Lilly scored 10 of his game-high 22 points to lead the Tors (2-1) to a 23-11 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Sulphur held the Bruins to just three points in the second quarter and led 34-14 at halftime.
Tor sophomore guard Pierce McCormick scored 10 points.
Westlake.....51
Vinton........50
WESTLAKE — The Westlake Rams built up a five-point lead in the first quarter and held on down the stretch to beat Vinton 51-50 Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
Novon and Travon Gray combined to score 13 points to lead the Rams to an 18-13 lead.
Travon Gray finished with a game-high 21 points, and Novon Gray finished with 11 points.
Vinton went 10 of 14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Belquin Ceaser led a trio of Lions (0-1) in double-figures with 16. Deshawn Bias scored 11 points, and Jaden Carrier contributed 10 points.
Girls basketball
Merryville.....44
Sulphur........40
LONGVILLE — The Sulphur Tors dropped their second consecutive game Thursday after opening the South Beauregard Duel in the Dungeon tournament with 44-40 loss to undefeated Merryville.
Sulphur lead 14-12 in the first quarter but ran into trouble in the third quarter, scoring just five points as the Panthers went up 33-29.
Sulphur (3-4) spread the ball around with four players scoring eight or more points. Gabby Gunter and Kamryn Thibodeaux scored nine points apeice while Abi Massey and Emma Thomson each scored eight points.
Merryville (7-0) got a game-high 25 points out of senior Madisen Mahfouz.
