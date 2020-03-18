A look back at some of the top individual performances during the third week (Mar. 9 to Mar. 15) of the 2020 prep baseball and softball season in the Southwest Daily News coverage area.
BASEBALL
Dalton Leblanc
Sulphur HS l Sr.
The junior improved to 3-0 after leading the Tors to an 8-1 win over St. Louis on March 10. He held the Saints to a single earned run on one hit over six innings. He struck out a season-high 11 batters to bring his season total to 26 to seven walks.
Walker Bridges
Sulphur HS l Jr.
Bridges had his best week of the young season and extended his hit streak to six games. In four games last week, Bridges scored three runs and drove in four. He hit a solo home run on March 13 against St. Amant and hit a two-run double in a 6-2 loss to Jesuit.
Kade McBride
Sulphur HS l Jr.
McBride earned his first win of the season Thursday while leading the Tors to an 11-4 win over East Ascension. He held the Spartans to an earned run on three hits in five and two-third innings while striking out a season-high nine batters with no walks.
Tripp Tyree
Sulphur HS l Sr.
Tyree pitched three scoreless inning of relief last week to lower his earned run average to 1.54. He has pitched nine consecutive scoreless innings.
Dylan Thibodeaux
Sam Houston HS Jr.
In his first start of the season, Thibodeaux earned his first win, leading the Broncos to a 12-2 win over Glenmora March 12. Thibodeaux allowed two unearned runs on two hits in four and two-third innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
Ashton Fuselier
Sam Houston HS l So.
The sophomore finished out the third week of the season with a pair of multi-hit games. He went 3 for 4 against Holy Savior Menard on March 13, including a solo home run, and went 2 for 3 against Mandeville. For the week, he batted .500 to raise his season average to .395.
Noah Gary
Vinton HS l Jr.
Gary shined on offense and on the mound last week as he helped Vinton extend its win streak to five games. On March 12, he held LaGrange to four hit over six innings in an 13-1 win with eight strikeouts. In the batters’ box, he batted .400 with seven RBIs and six runs scored, including his first home run of the season.
Rhett Tharp
Vinton HS l So.
Tharp appeared in just two games last week but was perfect at the plate going 3 for 3 with three runs scored, four RBIs and a double.
SOFTBALL
Bailey Chaisson
Sulphur HS l Jr.
The junior shortstop continued her stunning hit streak last week as she extended it to 15 games with eight hits in five game. She batted .533 with two doubles, seven runs scored and five RBIs.
Brayley Richard
Sulphur HS l So.
Richard’s hit streak ended at 12 games last week, but the sophomore was still productive, going 8 for 19 with a dozen runs in five games as the Tors improved to 11-4. Her top game was a 3 for 5 performance in a 13-6 win over Lafayette on March 12 with a triple, three runs and a RBI.
Abi Massey
Sulphur HS l Jr.
Sulphur’s power hitter was on a roll last week with four home runs in five games and 12 RBIs. She hit two home runs in a 6-3 win over Ascension Catholic. In 13 games, Massey has eight home runs and 25 RBIs. She hit 10 home runs and drove in 44 last season.
Lanie Burleson
Sulphur HS l Sr.
Burleson went 11 for 17 in five games last week to improve her season batting average from .303 to .420. She scored four runs in Sulphur’s 17-7 win over Sam Houston on March 10 and went 4 for 5 with a double, run and RBI two days later in 13-6 win over Lafayette. She drove in six runs in Sulphur’s 9-6 win over East Ascension on March 14.
Jacie Simien
Sam Houston l HS
The right fielder had a pair of three-RBI games last week to more than double her season total to eight. She went 1 for 3 with a double and drove in three runs against Sulphur on March 10 and went 3 for 4 Saturday with a double, triple, two runs and three RBIs in a 12-8 win over Denham Springs.
Riley Rhodes
Westlake HS l Sr.
The Rams leadoff batter hit .556 last week with four hits each in a 13-12 win over Lacassine and a 17-5 loss to Bell City. She scored a dozen runs in four games, including three in the win over Lacassine plus a trio of RBIs.
Jacie Tarver
Westlake HS l Jr.
Tarver batted over .500 for the week as she helped lead Westlake to three wins last week. She had four multi-hit games, including a 4 for 4 performance with five runs scored in a 16-10 win over Grand Lake on March 13.
