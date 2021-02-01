“It feels really good,” Tanner said. “I am really excited. It is an up and coming program, and she (head coach Abby Bolton) has only been there a short amount of time, so I am fortunate enough to be able to be a part of that. I like their structure and everything they have.”
The three-year starter is 27-18 in the circle with a 4.94 ERA (earned run average) in 269 innings.
“It has just been great all around,” Tanner said. “I started as a freshman being able to come in and get a little bit of pitching experience was amazing for me. It helped me with my mindset over all.”
Sulphur was 11-4 and 4-0 in district play last season before the pandemic halted the season. Tanner was 6-2 in the circle a year ago.
“She (Tanner) was doing really well last year when we got cut short,” Sulphur head coach Julie Mancuso said. “I am hoping she can pick up from there.
“She has always been one that doesn’t really shot emotion and that is what I like form a pitcher. I am just happy for her that she is going on to do what she wants to do. She has done a tremendous job for us,” Mancuso continued.
Tanner says the Lady Tors are looking to reach the state tournament this season for the first time since 2007.
“It was really tough, especially losing our seniors last year,” Tanner said. “They were great players and great bats. That was the year we were like ‘we are going to state’ and then it didn’t happen. We are still really pushing for state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.