There were many hurdles between the coronavirus pandemic and two hurricanes, but it didn’t stop the Sulphur Tors from securing a home playoff game in the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The No. 8 Tors host No. 25 East Ascension (6-7-4) today at 3:30 p.m. at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium.
“They are a typical Baton Rouge team,” Sulphur head coach Trevor Foolkes said. “They are solid, big, strong and fast. All their players play club ball, so they are experienced.
“Their ranking doesn’t give them justice. The key for us is that East Ascension is very fast on the counter-attacks, so once we lose possession we have to transition back to defense as fast as we can.”
The Tors (12-2-3) haven’t lost a first-round playoff game since 2010 and are making their eighth playoff appearance in 10 seasons under Foolkes.
Even with a lineup of mostly underclassmen, the Tors outscored their opponents 43-9.
While most of the Tors have little playoff experience, seniors Nick Poncho, Tyler Vincent, Cade O’Neal have helped guide the younger Tors.
“Some of them are inexperienced with playoffs, but we have three seniors that have helped them out and most of them have played some form of travel soccer,” Foolkes said. “They are a young group, but they handle the pressure (well) for the part. They have been very consistent since our first game against Tuerlings.”
Juniors Tyler Moreaux (8 goals, 6 assists), Kaleb Lirette (10 goals, 1 assist) and Hayden Habetz (6 goals, 3 assists) have accounted for more than half of the Tors goals.
Sophomore goalkeeper Erick Zuniga, who switched from forward as a freshman, has been solid this season, allowing just 0.529 goals a game.
“He is a very solid goalkeeper,” Foolkes said. “We knew that last year.
“We are very lucky to have him. He played goal in middle school and his club team. Last year, we had Tanner Massey. He is such a good player that we were able to put him at forward. His first choice is goalkeeper, but he is also very good on the field. Possibly a little undersized, but he definitely has some hops to him. What helps him is his positioning in the goal.”
