The Sulphur Tors soccer team has made a few position changes with an influx of younger players, but the transition has been smooth so far as SHS is off to a 2-0 start.
“They are a different type of player,” Sulphur head coach Trevor Foolkes said. “They are a little bit younger and not as experienced as the past. But skill-wise, they are probably as good as we have had with their feet. Our style will be different this year. We will not man up as physical (as last season), but we will be fast and better with our feet on the ball.”
The Tors return six starters from a team that went 13-6-5 a year ago and reached the regional round before losing to eventual state champion St. Paul’s High of Covington.
“We have a very good nucleus,” Foolkes said. “It is just seeing if all these guys reach their potential as a team.”
One of the keys to the Tors’ quick start is sophomore Erick Zunigas, who made the switch from forward to goalkeeper this season to replace departed all-state keeper Tanner Massey. Zuniga, who scored six goals and assisted on three last season, had four saves in Sulphur’s season-opening win over and scored on a penalty kick against Sam Houston Tuesday.
“I think we have one of the best goalkeepers in the state,” Foolkes said. “He didn’t start last year because we had an all-state keeper in Tanner Massey. Massey is off playing college (LSU-Eunice), and hopefully Zunigas follows in his footsteps. Technique-wise, he is very good with his feet. His knowledge of the game is really good. If I still had Massey, he would start midfield or forward. He has a beautiful left foot.”
Offensively, the Tors return two of their top scorers in junior forward Kaleb Lirette (14 goals, 2 assists) and senior Jason Banegas (3 goals, 4 assists). Plus, junior midfielder Tyler Moreaux returns after missing all of last season with a back injury. Moreaux scored twice in the Tors’ season opener.
Also returning at midfield are seniors Cade O’Neal and Tyler Vincent, and junior Zach Paiz. Junior Hayden Habetz fills out the lineup at midfield. Paiz and O’Neal played defense last season. Sophomore Jairo Suarez will also see time at forward.
“We have the potential to score two or three goals a game,” Foolkes said. “We lost Mathew Walsh, but with Habetz stepping up and Moreaux playing this year, I think offensively we are squared away. Moreaux could have had a hat trick in the first game, and he hit the crossbar in the second game. Cade (O’Neal) and Tyler (Vincent) are really good in the middle of the field.
“Moreaux and Habetz are one of the better skill players we have had in years. (Habetz) has grown a little and grown more confident,” Folks added.
Foolkes has entrusted defending the box to a fresh crop of faces in juniors Landon Domingue and Ethan Moss, sophomore Ethan Paiz and freshman Robert Campos.
“We are newish in the middle of the defense, but we have a really good goalkeeper,” Foolkes said. “He (Domingue) played mainly JV last year. We had come around a lot this year, and Moss was strictly JV last year. He is starting to develop a lot. Those two are standing out this year plus the left-footed freshman (Campos). Ethan (Paiz) is also developing and maturing.”
Sulphur plays at Barbe on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and will host St. Louis Catholic at McMurry Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
