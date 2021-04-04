Vertically challenged no more, the McNeese State offense is now wide open.
And the message for the fall is the Cowboys will be a team to be contended with.
Using a throwing attack not seen until recently, McNeese outscored No. 13 Nicholls State in the spring home finale Saturday. The 43-31 shocker serves notice that the Cowboys are building for the future at a rapid pace.
"The message is don't take us lightly," said quarterback Cody Orgeron, who for a second consecutive game threw for over 300 yards. That coming after a slow start to the season.
"We knew we had this in us," Orgeron said. "It was just a matter of time before we got it down. Rome wasn't built in one night."
Orgeron threw for a career-high 354 yards and four touchdowns. Two of his receivers, Josh Matthews (147) and Mason Pierce (107), had more than 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Trevor Begue finished with 94 yards on six catches.
"Our receivers are answering the bell," Cowboys head coach Frank Wilson said. "They are coming up with the big catches and the big plays."
McNeese, which has won 10 of the last 12 meetings, was also able to run the ball, finishing with 187 yards. Deonta McMahon led the way with 111 yards on 11 carries, including a 67-yard TD scamper in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys (3-3, 2-3 Southland Conference) outplayed the top scoring team in the nation. They also likely knocked Nicholls (4-2, 3-2) out of the Football Championship Subdivision playoff race.
"We knew all about them," Pierce said. "We saw how many points they scored. We were up for the challenge."
Pierce sure was, as he finished with 206 all-purpose yards, which included touchdown grabs of 85 and 4 yards.
"We came with our best stuff," Pierce said. "The plays were always there we just had to execute."
Matthews had scoring grabs of 13 and 11 yards, and backup quarterback Walker Wood scored on a 4-yard run.
It was not a great start for McNeese as Nicholls jumped to a 14-3 first-quarter lead on a pair of touchdown passes by quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. That only seemed to wake McNeese up.
"Our guys answered the challenge," Wilson said. "They didn't flinch."
Instead, McNeese outscored the Colonels 33-10 over the next 34 minutes, extending a 24-17 halftime lead to 37-24 with just under 13 minutes remaining.
However, the victory was not sealed until Colby Richardson's interception with just over 2 minutes left. It marked Richardson's return from injury and a bad start as he was beaten for the game's first touchdown.
"This feels great," Richardson said. "They got me on a fade and to get one back feels great."
McNeese allowed 562 yards, including 273 on the ground. But the Cowboys held Nicholls to 22 points under its season average and gained 541 themselves.
"Bend but don't break," said Richardson. "We knew they would come out swinging, we just came back swinging."
McNeese sacked Scott six times, two by defensive end Isaiah Chambers, who leads the league with 61⁄2. Chambers also had four hurries with McNeese finishing with nine as they kept the pressure on Scott.
"We wanted to keep (Scott) in the pocket and not give him time," Chambers said. "He can really make things happen."
Scott finished 26 of 53 for 289 yards and three scores, but was also picked off once and had another pick-six called back by a penalty.
The victory was the first at home for Wilson, having lost the first two at Cowboy Stadium this spring.
"This marks the steady improvement of our team," Wilson said, "says we are capable of playing with anybody."
The Cowboys will get another chance next week when they play the nation's No. 2 scoring team in Sam Houston State at Huntsville, Texas.
