By Rodrick Anderson
Gracie Higginbotham's grand slam helped the Sulphur Lady Tor softball team end a three-game losing streak Monday with a 19-3 win over New Iberia at home.
New Iberia cut Sulphur's lead to 5-3 after T. Reagan hit a two-run home run with two outs in the top of the third inning, but Sulphur responded with 10 runs in the bottom half of the inning to put the game away.
Bailey Chaisson hit a two-run single, and Higginbotham followed with a grand slam to left field for a 11-3 lead.
Chaisson and Higginbotham had two hits apiece along with Jayleen Coleman, Kennedy Dougherty, Vega Tower, Bria Elam and Cyndi Reed. Sulphur out hit New Iberia 19-4.
Sulphur's Sophia Tanner retired four of five batters after Reagan's home run to close out the win. Tanner finished with five strikeouts and one walk in four innings.
Sulphur (6-11, 3-3) will host District 3-5A leading Barbe (18-1, 5-0) at 4 p.m. Friday (Mar. 26).
Barbe has won 15 consecutive games and is ranked No. 2 in the unofficial Class 5A power rankings.
Sam Houston
The Sam Houston Lady Broncos extended their win streak to six games Tuesday with an 11-3 win over Southside at home.
Sam Houston broke out the big bats with eight extra base hits and 11 total hits.
Alexis Dibbley led the way with two doubles and a triple and scored three times. Destini Wold went 2-for-2 with three RBI, a triple and home run, Madelyn England was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a double, and Kaylee Cooper ended the game 2-for-4 with two runs and a double.
Brylie Fontenot's solo home run gave Sam Houston a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Southside was able to cut the deficit to two with a single run in the top of the second inning, but Sam Houston scored four in the bottom half of the inning, including a RBI triple by Wold, sacrifice bunt by Mari Baldwin and a sacrifice fly by Maci Baldwin.
Olivia Matt got the win in the circle after holding the Sharks to two earned runs in seven hits in five innings with four strikeouts.
Sam Houston (18-4) will travel to St. Thomas More (14-6) Friday, Mar. 26, for a 5:30 p.m. nondistrict game.
Vinton
The Vinton Lady Lions out hit DeQuincy 16-10 but lost its District 5-2A opener Tuesday 13-8.
Vinton (6-9, 1-3) trailed 4-2 after the first inning, but scored six runs over the next three to take the lead.
With no outs in the top of the fourth inning, Corabella Boudreaux hit a double to center field to bring him two runs and put the Lady Lions up 8-7.
But DeQuincy scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth an errors and Raeleigh Granger held Vinton scoreless over the final three frames.
Baileigh Kellogg and Granger hit home runs for DeQuincy (8-8, 3-1).
Jaycie OíConner and Kierra Newhouse went 4-for-5 with two runs each for the Lady Lions. OíConner just missed hitting for the cycle with two singles, a double and a triple, plus two RBI.
Vinton travels to Kinder today for a 5 p.m. District 5-2A game.
