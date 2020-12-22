Sulphur, LA (70663)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.