Sam Houston and Sulphur High School opened the District 3-5A season on Tuesday with run-rule wins.
Sam Houston (5-1, 1-0), the defending district champion, beat Southside 10-0 in five innings at home while Sulphur (3-3, 1-0) beat Comeaux on the road in five innings 11-1.
Softball
Sulphur 11
Comeaux 1, 5 inns.
LAFAYETTE — Sulphur never trailed Tuesday as it scored four runs in the first inning in its 11-1 win over Comeaux.
Leadoff batter Vega Tower went 4 for 4 with three runs and a RBI triple. She scored Sulphur’s first run on a triple by Bailey Chaisson and designated hitter Raygan Brown hit a two-run home run to left field, her first of the season.
Chaisson finished the game 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Junior pitcher Sophia Tanner (2-2) held the Spartans to two hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Sam Houston 10
Southside 0, 5 inns.
MOSS BLUFF — Freshman pitcher Alexis Dibbley earned her fourth win Tuesday in Sam Houston 10-0 win over Southside in District 3-5A action.
Dibbley pitcher her first varsity no-hitter while striking out six and walking two.
Senior shortstop Andie Edwards had a big day, going 2 for 3 with a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.
Brylie Fontenot, Dibbley and Mari Baldwin had two hits apiece and combined for four RBIs and five runs.
Baseball
Sulphur 8
Kinder 2
KINDER — Sulphur bounced back from back-to-back losses to beat defending Class 2A state champion Kinder 8-2 on Tuesday.
Sulphur (4-2) scored at least one run in each of the first five innings.
Senior Cameron LeJeune opened up the scoring with a two-run single up the middle with one out in the top of the first inning. He added a solo home run to left field to lead off the fifth inning and ended the game 2 for 4 with four RBIs.
Kade Faulk went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two runs, and Kade McBride went 2 for 4 with a RBI, two runs and a double.
Dalton LeBlanc earned the win after holding the Yellow Jackets to one earned run on two hit over four innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Hayes Fawcett led Kinder (4-1at the plate after going 2 for 4 with a RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Sulphur tagged Kinder starting pitcher, Gavin Chavillier, for eight runs on nine hits.
Sam Houston 4
St. Louis 1
MOSS BLUFF — Sam Houston broke up a scoreless game with four runs in the fifth inning to beat St. Louis Catholic 4-1 Tuesday evening.
Sam Houston had three of its five hits in the fifth inning, starting with a RBI single by Darrell Young to take the lead. Keagon Aaron hit a RBI double with two outs and Kyle Bartley added a two-run single to left field. St. Louis (0-5) scored its lone run in the top of the sixth on a two-out single by Reid Snider.
Cole Molina got the win on the mound for the Broncos (5-1) after holding the Saints scoreless over the first three innings with four strikeouts. Dallas Rhodes earned his first save of the season after striking out three of four batters in the seventh inning.
