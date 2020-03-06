A look back at some of the top individual performances during the first week (February 24 to Mar. 1) of the 2020 prep baseball and softball season in the Southwest Daily News coverage area.
Baseball
Dalton Leblanc
Sulphur HS lSr.
The senior had a big game on the mound and at the plate last week in a 5-0 win over Teurlings Catholic. Leblanc earned his first win of the season with an eight strikeout, six inning on the mound. He limited the Rebels to one hit. At the plate, he went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Jake Brown
Sulphur HS lFr.
In his first varsity start, Brown struckout 10 in four innings. He held Opelousas Catholic to two earned runs on two hits and four walks, but was hit with a no-decision.
Cameron Lejeune
Sulphur HS lSr.
Lejeune was saddled with a loss to West Monroe last Friday despite a 14 strikeout effort on the mound. He allowed three runs, two earned, in five inninngs.
Kyle Bartley
Sam Houston HS lSr.
Bartley, a Southeastern Louisiana University signee, batted .400 last week to lead the Broncos to a 4-1 record. He nearly hit for the cycle in the Broncos’ season opener against Westlake while, driving in four runs and scoring three. He hit his first home run of the season against Central-Baton Rouge and finished the week with eight RBIs and five runs. He also pitched a complete game in a 4-0 win over Byrd Saturday.
Sean Burkhead
Sam Houston HS l Sr.
The senior opened up the 2020 season with a bang, hitting a two-run home run in his first at bat of the season in an 18-1 win over Westlake. He hit .300 for the week with eight runs scored and five RBIs.
Brady Pederson
Westlake
The Rams’ leadoff batter hit .300 last week as Westlake went 2-3. He drove in two runs and scored two in an 18-3 win over Merryville and hit a double, a pair of runs and two stolen bases in a 3-0 win over Welsh.
Noah Gary
Vinton HS lJr.
The 6-1 junior had a stellar opening week to the 2020 season. He earned a win on the mound and didn’t give up an earned in a 16-0 win over Abbeville. He had eight strikeouts in three innings. In a pair of games, he batted .571 with five runs and six RBIs.
Jerome Ceaser
Vinton HS lJr.
Ceaser helped lead the Lions to a 2-0 record in the opening week of the season while batting .667 with seven runs scored and five RBIs. In the Lion sseason opening win over Abbeville, he went 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs.
Softball
Kelsey Johnston
Westlake HS lSo.
Westlake got off to a rough start to the 2020 season, but Johnston got off to a hot start, going 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs in the Lady Rams season opener. She batted .444 in three games with five RBIs and two doubles.
Abi Massey
Sulphur HS lJr.
Massey got a late start to the season while leading the Sulphur basketball team to the quarterfinals, but quickly adjusted in her returning to the diamond. In three games, she went 3 for 7 with five RBIs and a pair of home runs against Alexandria and Avoyelles Charter at the Pineville tournament.
Bailey Chaisson
Sulphur HS l Jr.
Chaisson started the 2020 season with a five-game hitting streak last week. She batted .375 with four RBIs, four runs and a pair of home runs. She had solo blasts against Pineville and Alexandria.
Braylee Richard
Sulphur HS l So.
The sophomore opened her 2020 campaign with three doubles, five runs and four RBIs in five games last week while batting .500. Her top performance was Saturday against Avoyelles Charter when she went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Anna Gunnels
Sulphur HS l Sr.
Gunnels was one of three Lady Tors to hit safely in all five games last week. Gunnels batted .462 with six RBIs. She had a pair of two RBIs games against Menard and Alexandria.
Brylie Fontenot
Sam Houston HS lFr.
Several teams quickly found out last week how dangerous Fontenot is. The freshman batted .688 with 13 RBIs and nine extra base hits, including three home runs, in five games as Sam Houston started the season 4-1. In her first varsity at bat, she belted a two-run home run and added a three-run blast in her third at bat agaisnt DeRidder.
Andie Edwards
Sam Houston lHS Sr.
Edwards started her final season with eight runs and six RBIs in five games last week while batting .375. She had a pair of multi-hit games plus two three RBIs games.
Alexis Dibbley
Sam Houston lHS Fr.
Dibbley opened her varsity career with three wins in the circle and a five-game hitting streak. Dibbley pitched 19 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts and a 0.712 earned run average. Offensively, Dibbley batted .563 with four extra base hits and seven RBIs. She hit a solo home run against Teurlings Catholic last week.
