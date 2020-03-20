Sulphur, LA (70663)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.