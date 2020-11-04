Despite the coronavirus pandemic and two hurries, the Sulphur Tor volleyball team went on an historic run this season, going 13-0 and winning its first district championship since 2003.
Now the Tors are looking to add to their list of accomplishments by winning a playoff game for the first time in 17 seasons when they host Hahnville today at 6 p.m.
“This was the goal way before the pandemic or hurricane season,” Sulphur head coach Bridget Coppels said. “We have never let any of those road bumps get in the way. We have worked every single day to achieve that goal. We are able to play volleyball, and we are not going to let any of that get in the way.”
Seeded eighth, the Tors enter the playoffs with their highest ranking since the power ranking system began in 2004.
“We are really excited to be the eighth seed,” Coppels said. “It has been a really cool year how it all worked out for us. We are excited about the path we are on.”
Hahnville (11-10) is led by junior middle hitters Trista Naquin and Karlie Dufrene.
“They have two really good middles and a pretty scrappy defense,” Coppels said. “They play in the New Orleans area. Any team that plays in the New Orleans area plays at a very high level, and sometimes that is an advantage. I think we just need to play Sulphur volleyball; come out strong, play as a team and hit the ball. We are going to have to play good defense. Their middles are good hitters.”
Coppels said the Tors' ability to spread the ball around its entire starting lineup – Erika Whittington, Cara Murphy, Abi Massey, Bridget Trahan, Keelie Seaford and Bailey Chaisson – has been a big asset.
“Our ability to put the ball away is strong,” Copples said. “It is tough to defend us. We are playing unselfish. It doesn't matter who gets the kills or plays. The girls are playing together. That is what makes us fun to watch. We are also very tough servers. I could name all my kids as good servers.”
Also in Division I, No. 28 Sam Houston will play at No. 5 Dutchtown (21-5) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Sam Houston lost to Dutchtown in four sets in the regional round last year.
“I am excited and optimistic and grateful we are still having a season,” Sam Houston head coach Rene Fontenot said. “That is who we lost to in four last year. We were points away from going into that fifth set. Dutchtown is a physical team, but it is a great draw. It is winnable if our kids have a great game.”
After starting the season 1-2, Sam Houston won six of its final eight games led by senior libero Lauren Garrett and outside hitter Maggie Cox.
“We are working out the kinks,” Fontenot said. “We are working on changing up some of our offense to quicken things up.”
In Division III, No. 27 Westlake (1-2) will travel to No. 6 Haynes Academy (12-4) in the first round.
