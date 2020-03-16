Just days after all major sports leagues in the United State, as well as the NCAA, canceled or postponed their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, the LHSAA followed suit Friday evening.
Hours after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that all K-12 schools would be closed starting today, March 16, through April 13, the LHSAA said it would postpone all remaining winter and spring sports seasons during the same time frame.
The LHSAA Marsh Madness state boys basketball tournament was allowed to play its championship games Friday and Saturday, but without any fans, bands or cheerleaders.
“We are playing it day to day like everyone else,” Sulphur principal David Poole said. “When we get directions from state organizations or the state itself we will go from there.”
The LHSAA left it up to school districts and administrators to decide of spring sports teams could continue practice during the forced school closure.
“We are going to get some direction hopefully Monday from the school board on that,” David Poole said. “It is going to be difficult but not impossible.”
Baseball and softball teams were allowed to play already scheduled games through the weekend.
The LHSAA said it would revisit the situation on April 7 and 8, leaving open the possibility that spring sports could resume in some form after the school closures end.
“We will continue to monitor the situation, and we encourage each member school to consult with their local health department and medical professionals to help with these decisions,” said in its press release Friday.
As of Saturday, there 67 presumptive coronavirus infections in the state of Louisiana.
At least 1,629 coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the US and over 127,000 worldwide.
