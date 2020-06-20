Sulphur High School added its fourth new head coach this week since the start of 2020.
Lydia Clophus, a former four-time all-conference center midfielder for Hannibal-LaGrange University, was named the new girls soccer coach Tuesday. Clophus spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Sulphur.
“I am excited to step into the position,” Clophus said. “Dedie (Zachary) has laid a great foundation.
“Hopefully, we can build on what she has already established. We will focus on getting the girls disciplined and getting them ready for college if they want to pursue it further. We want to play to win and be competitive. The goal is to get them disciplined and focused and get them to play their best.”
In January, Chris Towery was hired to take over the Tor football program.
Adam Coleman became the boys basketball head coach in May followed by a new head girls basketball coach two weeks later in Carol Turner.
Former head coach Dedie Zachary stepped down after leading the program for four seasons.
Under Zachary’s guidance, the Tors went 42-40-14 in four seasons, including four consecutive playoffs appearances and the programs first playoff win — 2-1 over Thibodaux in 2019.
“My time with the Sulphur High Lady Tor Soccer has come to an end,” Zachary said in a statement posted on Facebook. “It has been a bittersweet ending for me.
“It was hard to make the decision, but I know in the end it was best for me, my family, my daughter, my classroom, and the team to step down. It has been a place of fun, hard work, friendships, and memories. I am so grateful I had such an incredible opportunity. Still can’t believe it has come to an end, but I am excited for my friend Lydia Clophus who is taking over the program. I will miss coaching and the girls very much, but chapters must close and new ones will start again.”
Clophus graduated from Hannibal-LaGrange in 2005 with a degree in business administration.
She, a native of Hannibal, Missouri, is married to former Sulphur High standout basketball player and current assistant boys basketball coach Phillip Clophus.
The couple has four children; Viola, Yasmin, Phillip and Austin.
Clophus expects to start training camp sometime in July. Tryouts are tentatively set for July 27-28.
