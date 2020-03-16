MOSS BLUFF — In what may or may not be their final District 3-5A game of the 2020 season, rivals Barbe and Sam Houston from battling into extra innings Thursday evening.
Barbe (12-1, 3-0) came up with clutch hits in the top of the eighth inning to win 6-4 and stay perfect in district.
“Sam Houston is always going to be tough,” Barbe head coach Candyce Carter said. “All I asked the kids to do was to do their job, and I think they did that.
“We are not worried about (coronavirus). That is out of our control. I tell my players all the time to control what we can control. As a coach, and as players, that is something that is out of our hands. We are going to keep fighting and play every day like it is our last. I am just trying to keep these kids locked in every day.”
On Friday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced the all winter and spring sports would be suspended starting Monday, March 16, through April 13th. The LHSAA did not say in its press release what will happen once schools reopen.
“We just talked to them about maybe playing their last game,” Sam Houston head coach Beth Domingue said. “We preach that year in and year out, and it is weird that it actually could be a thing.”
With one out in the top of the eighth, Barbe’s Brenna Moncrief hit a double and scored on a single to left field by Alana Mark, who was able to make it all the way home a throw and an error for a 6-4 lead.
In the bottom half it the inning, Sam Houston got its leadoff batter on base for a sixth consecutive inning. But for the second consecutive inning and third time in the game, Barbe turned a double play to dampen the Broncos’ chances.
Sam Houston left eight runners stranded, including the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth inning.
“I think that it is the little things,” Domingue said. “It is definitely way better than the other day, all around.
“I felt like (Barbe) got the timely hits, absolutely, and we didn’t. We had our chances to get the timely hits, but it didn’t happen for us. There is definitely some things that I felt didn’t go our way, but we are headed in the right direction.”
Barbe went up 4-2 in the fifth inning on a RBI single by Grayce Guidry, but Sam Houston (8-4, 2-2) scored two in the bottom half of the inning when Mari Baldwin scored while Andie Edwards stole second plus Kamryn Lafosse’s RBI single.
Thursday
Softball
Sulphur 13
Lafayette 6
LAFAYETTE — Sulphur won its eighth consecutive game and improved to 4-0 in District 3-5A Thursday with a 13-6 road win over Lafayette.
Sulphur is tied for the lead in District 3-5A along with Barbe (12-1, 4-0).
Sulphur pounded out 21 hits led by Abi Massey (4-5, 3 RBIs, 2 doubles) and Lanie Burleson (4-5, 2 RBIs, double), who had four hits a piece. Brayley Richard (3-5, 3 runs, RBI, triple) and Anna Gunnels (3-5, 2 runs) had three hits each.
Sulphur never trail after taking a 5-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Richard and Burleson and Bri Elam’s two-out two-run single.
Sulphur’s Sophia Tanner pitched six innings to improve to 5-2. She allowed five runs on five hits with one strikeout and three walks.
l
Westlake 13
Welsh 2, 6 inns.
WELSH — After falling behind 2-1, Westlake scored 12 unanswered runs Thursday to beat Welsh 13-2 in six innings on the road.
Westlake (4-3) scored six runs in the top of the third inning to end a 2-2 tie. Addie Darbone scored the go-ahead run on a ground out by Kaitlyn Benoit. Danyla Reado and Ali Lester hit a RBI singles in the third.
Benoit scored on a ground out by Erica Guillory to tie the game in the top of the second inning.
Savannah Robertson (3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, triple) was Westlake’s top hitter, and Shelbee Lejeune pitched a complete game, holding Welsh to one earned run on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
Friday
Sulphur 6
Ascension Christian 3
ST. AMANT — Sulphur improved to 10-3 Friday with a 6-3 win over Ascension Christian to open the St. Amant tournament.
Junior catcher Abi Massey had her first multi-home run game of the season, after hitting her sixth and seventh bomb. She hit a two-run blast in the third inning for a 5-2 lead and added a solo shot in the fifth inning. Two at bats earlier, Bailey Chaisson’s two-run double gave Sulphur the lead at 3-2.
Lanie Burleson (2-3) and Kayden Koonce (2-4, 2 runs, double) had two hits each for Sulphur.
Sophia Tanner picked up her sixth win of the season after allowing two runs in four innings, and freshman Gabby Lafferty earned the save after pitching the final three innings.
l
Westlake 16
Grand Lake 10
GRAND LAKE — Westlake opened the Grand Lake tournament Friday with a 16-10 win over the host Hornets.
Jacie Tarver (4-4, 5 runs), Addie Darbone (2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), Kelsey Johnston (2-5, 2 RBIs), Kaitlyn Benoit (2-5, 2 RBIs) and Alie Lester (2-4, run, RBI) all had multi-hit games for Westlake (5-3). Shelbee Lejeune pitched a complete game for the Rams, holding the Hornets (3-3) to 10 earned runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
l
Bell City 17
Westlake 5, 5 inns.
GRAND LAKE — Westlake’s five-game win streak ended Friday afternoon with a 17-5 loss to Bell City at the Grand Lake tournament.
Riley Rhodes (4-4, 2 runs), Jacie Taver (2-4, 2 runs, RBI) and Savannah Robertson (2-3, 3 RBIs) combined for eight of Westlake’s 11 hits, but the Rams never held the lead.
Bell City tagged Westlake pitcher Shelbee Lejeune for 13 runs, eight earned, on eight hits.
Saturday
Sulphur 9
East Ascension 6
ST. AMANT — Sulphur fell behind 6-4, but rallied to beat East Ascension 9-6 at the St. Amant tournament Saturday.
With the score tied 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Brayley Richard hit a one-out single to bring home Cydni Reed. Sulphur (11-3) went ahead on a two-run double by Lanie Burleson. Burleson hit three doubles and went 3 for 4 with six RBIs.
Kayden Koonce’s two-run double with two outs tied the game at 6-6 in the fifth inning.
Freshman Gabby Lafferty got the win after holding East Ascension scoreless over the final four innings.
l
Walker 8
Sulphur 7
ST. AMANT — Sulphur got a pair of three-run home runs out of Abi Massey and Abby Lobue, but Walker held on to win 8-7 Saturday at the St. Amant tournament.
Walker’s Haleigh Pourciau hit a two-run home run in the first inning and a three-run blast in the second inning. Pourciau also got the win in the circle, holding the Tors to six runs in five innings with six strikeouts.
Lobue hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Masey hit one in the sixth inning to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 7-6.
