Sulphur rallied from a 4-1 deficit Tuesday to beat Lafayette 14-4 in five innings and events its record in District 3-5A.
The Lady Tors scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 5-4 lead. Lindsey Hudson's two-run single tied the game at 4-4, and Payton Prince scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
Hudson had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four RBI. Jayleen Coleman hit a three-run double in her only at bat of the day in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Sulphur starting pitcher Sophia Tanner held Lafayette to four unearned runs on four hits in five innings with six strikeouts and no walks.
Sulphur14
Lafayette4, 5 inns.
Lafayette220 00—4-4-4
Sulphur142 7x—14-10-3
PITCHING: W — Sophia Tanner.
TOP HITTERS: Lafayette — Reese Grossie 2-3 (RBI, double, triple). Sulphur — Payton Prince 2-3 (2 runs), Jayleen Coleman 1-1 (3 RBI, double), Kennedy Dougherty 2-2 (2 RBI, double), Lindsey Hudson 3-3 (run, 4 RBI).
RECORDS: Lafayette — 3-21, 0-10. Sulphur — 8-13, 5-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.