MOSS BLUFF — Sam Houston matched it season-high eight game win streak Tuesday with a 8-5 win over Acadiana at home.
Alexis Dibbley pitched complete game for the Lady Broncos, allowing five runs, three earned, on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Acadiana scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut Sam Houston's lead to 5-3, but the Broncos responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning on a RBI single by Mari Baldwin and a two-run single by Kaylee Cooper.
Brylie Fontenot led Sam Houston at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs a double and a two-run home run in the third inning.
Sam Houston......8
Acadiana............5
Acadiana 000 310 1—5-7-1
S Houston 032 300 x—8-10-4
PITCHING: W — Alexis Dibbley. L — Kailey Dwyer.
TOP HITTERS: Acadiana — Sophia Romero 2-4 (2 runs), Madi Jo Lenderman 2-3 (run, RBI). Sam Houston — Madelyn England 2-4 (double), Brylie Fontenot 2-3 (2 runs, 2 RBI, double, HR), Annika Biswell 2-3 (run, 2 RBI), Mari Baldwin 2-3 (run, 2 RBI, triple).
RECORDS: Acadiana — 10-12, 3-4. Sam Houston — 20-4, 8-1.
