PICKERING — Vinton won a pitchers' duel Tuesday to beat Pickering 3-1 on the road.
Vintonís Brelyn Baus pitched a one hitter with six strikeouts and a, while Pickering's ShaeLa Lawrence struck out 14 and held the Lions to three hits.
Pickering held a 1-0 lead before the Lions scored two in the top of the fifth inning with two runs on an error.
The Lady Lions (8-13, 2-4) added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning when Jaycie O'Conner scored on a ground out by Baus.
Pickering (5-16, 2-4) put two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh on a hit batter and error, but Baus got Airana Yates to hit into a fielder's choice followed by a strikeout and ground out to secure the win.
Vinton will play at Rosepine (19-3, 5-0) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Vinton...........3
Pickering......1
Vinton 000 020 1—3-7-6
Pickering 001 000 0—1-1-1
PITCHING: W — Brelyn Baus. L — ShaeLa Lawrence.
TOP HITTERS: Vinton — Jaycie O’Conner 2-4 (2 runs, double), Kierra Newhouse 2-4. Pickering — ShaeLa Lawrence 1-2 (RBI).
RECORDS: Vinton — 8-13, 2-4. Pickering — 5-16, 2-4.
