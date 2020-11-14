With the regular season winding down, the Sulphur Tors are looking to solidify a spot in the postseason. A win over New Iberia Saturday would be a big boost to the Tors’ chances.
Sulphur (2-2, 1-2) enters the game ranked 29th in the latest power rankings, while the Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-2) are 15th.
The game is set for 1 p.m. today, Nov. 14, at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium.
“It is going to be a test for us,” Sulphur head coach Chris Towery said. “Lafayette beat them 7-0. We have to make sure we come out and execute and take care of our business for sure. I tell them to just trust the process and get better. It is not a magic deal. We are trying to build a program here. This is the next game we play. It is important that we perform well.”
The Yellow Jackets switched from a spread offense last season to the Wing-T, a rarity in Class 5A, and it has already doubled their win total from last season. Running backs Alvin George, Markel Linzer and Tyce Fuselier have combined for 19 touchdowns and over 1,200 yards.
“They (New Iberia) are good,” Towery said. “They will be the biggest team we play up front this year. We have our work cut out for us. You have to be assignment sound. That is the big thing – you can’t get out of position. It is not fancy, but they get you out of position and next thing you know you are chasing some guy from behind trying to make a tackle. You have to be physical.”
The Yellow Jackets also have a physical defensive line. Sulphur will rely on its passing game this week. Senior quarterback Jacob Clark (47-88-3, 899 yards, 8 TDS) is approaching 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season and completed nearly 70 percent of his passes last week in a 42-8 win over North Vermilion.
“They have some big dudes, especially on the defensive line,” Towery said. “Their size rivals the size of Acadiana. We are going to have to come out and throw it efficiently because they are so big upfront. Home much movement we are going to get in the run game, I don’t know.
“We have to get the ball to the perimeter. We run a pretty complex offense,” he continued. “We ask our quarterback to do things that most high school quarterbacks don’t have to do. He (Clark) has to get our pass protections set to the right people once we get out there. We are progressing, but we still have some things to clean up.”
NOTE: Sulphur’s home game next week against Eunice (4-1) is cancelled. The Tors will now close out the regular season on the road at Evangel Christian Academy (0-6) in Shreveport on Friday, Nov. 20.
Other action tonight features DeQuincy traveling to Vinton to renew a heated rivarly, while St. Louis battles the Welsh Greyhounds.
