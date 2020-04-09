Jada Gasaway wrapped her final season at Westlake High School by earning 4-3A first-team all-district and LSWA Class 3A honorable mention all-state honors.
The 5-6 point guard, who signed with Southern Arkansas, averaged 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.7 steals a game.
She led Westlake to the Class 3A quarterfinals for only the third time in school history. She scored 30 points in a 58-52 loss to Madison Prep in the quarterfinals.
Earlier this season, she reached the 1,000 career point milestone in a 50-42 win over Grand Lake.
Teammate Destiny Peltier was named to the 4-3A all-district second team. The junior guard averaged 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 4.5 steals a team.
St. Louis Catholic sophomore Myca Trail (21.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.0 spg) was named the district MVP, and head coach Tony Johnson took Coach of the Year honors.
For the Westlake boys, sophomore guard Jamaal Guillory was named to the all-district first team after averaging 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals a game.
St. Louis Catholic’s Nick Uqohouwa was the District 4-3A boys MVP and Coach of the Year honors went to Saints head coach Rick LeBato.
District 4-3A
Boys
First team
Pos.Player, SchoolCl.
G Collin Gunter, South BeauregardSo.
G Jamaal Guillory, WestlakeSo.
G Jacorian Palfrey, JenningsJr.
F Nick Ugohouwa, St. LouisJr.
F Curtis Deville, IowaSo.
MVP — Nick Uqohouwa, St. Louis.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Rick LeBato, St. Louis.
Second Team — Chris Boutte, Iowa; Colson Snider, St. Louis; Devonte Wright, Iowa; Ryan Batiste, LCCP; Karlin Hardy, St. Louis; NIck Uhlik, South Beauregard.
Girls
First team
Pos.Player, SchoolCl.
GJada Gasaway, WestlakeSr.
GMyca Trail, St. LouisSo.
FAnaiya Turner, St. LouisSr.
GKayleigh Hudler, S. BeauregardJr.
GJill Fontenot, JenningsSo.
MVP — Myca Trail, St. Louis.
Coach of the Year — Tony Johnson, St. Louis.
SECOND TEAM —Destiny Peltier, Westlake; Paris Guillory, St. Louis; Kyla Chambers, Jennings; Dayla Simon, South Beauregard; Raveen Carter, Iowa.
