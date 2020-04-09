Vinton head coach Keith Kelley has been named the District 5-2A Coach of the Year.
Kelley led the Lions to a 21-6 record and its third consecutive District 5-2A championship.
Kelley is 45-25 in three seasons as the Lions’ head coach
He shared the honor last year with Pickering’s Brandon Jordan.
Vinton also had a pair of first-teamers in senior guard Drew Heinen and junior forward Deshon Bias. Heinen averaged 22.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while Bias nearly averaged a double-double at 14 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
Also on the first team is district MVP Deshawn Jackson (28.9 ppg, 10 rpg) and Jordan Ellis (16.1 ppg, 12.4 rpg) of Pickering and Oakdale’s Marion White (17.4 ppg).
On the second team are Vinton’s Belquin Ceaser (11.7 ppg), Oakdale’s Leon Posey (18.2 ppg), Rosepine’s Dudley Dupree (14.1 ppg), DeQuincy’s Braylen Snell (10.5 ppg) and Kinder’s Tristan Pope (12 ppg).
Kinder dominated the 5-2A all-district girls team with MVP Brooklyn Fontenot, Coach of the year Natosha Dowies plus two more first-teamers in center Tyja’Nae May and guard Tanyjah Plumber.
Vinton sophomore forward Mackenzie Joseph earned first-team honors after averaging more than 20 points a game for the second consecutive season. Oakdale senior guard Lauren Holmes claimed the other first-team spot.
Rosepine has three players on the second team in Laken Stephens, Addison Fruge and Taylor Farris along with Pickering’s Ariana Yates and DeQuincy’s McKenzie Gore.
District 5-2A basketball team
Boys
First team
Pos.Player, SchoolCl.
GDrew Heinen, VintonSr.
GDeshawn Jackson, PickeringJr.
FDeshon Bias, VintonJr.
FJordan Ellis, PickeringSr.
GMarion White, OakdaleSo.
MVP — Deshawn Jackson, Pickering.
Coach of the Year — Keith Kelley, Vinton.
SECOND TEAM —Belquin Ceaser, Vinton; Leon Posey, Oakdale; Dudley Dupree, Rosepine; Braylin Snell, DeQuincy; Tristan Pope, Kinder.
Girls
First team
Pos.Player, SchoolCl.
GBrooklyn Fontenot, KinderSr.
CTyja’Nae May, KinderJr.
GTanyjah Plumber, KinderSo.
GLauren Holmes, OakdaleSr.
FMackenzie Joseph, VintonSo.
MVP — Brooklyn Fontenot, Kinder.
Coach of the Year — Natosha Dowies, Kinder.
SECOND TEAM — Taylor Farris, Rosepine; Laken Stephens, Rosepine; Addison Fruge, Rosepine; Ariana Yates, Pickering; McKenzie Gore, DeQuincy.
