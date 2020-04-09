The Vinton boys and girls basketball teams combined to place three players on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state team.
Senior guard Drew Heinen, junior forward Deshon Bias and sophomore forward Mackenzie Joseph all earned honorable mention honors.
Heinen and Bias helped lead Vinton boys team to its third consecutive District 5-2A championship. Heinen averaged 22.5 points and 7.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while Bias nearly averaged a double-double with 14 points and 9.7 rebounds a game.
The duo also earned 5-2A first-team all-district honors.
Joseph averaged more than 20 points a game for the second consecutive season as she helped lead the Lady Lions to their most wins (11) and best district record (5-5) in more than a decade. Joseph earned 5-2A first-team all-district honors.
Class 2A boys MVP honors went to The Dunham School’s Carlos Stewart. He helped lead Dunham to its second Division III state title in three seasons. Stewart averaged 28.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.1 steals per game.
Doyle’s junior Presleigh Scott is the girls MVP after averaging 19.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.3 steals.
2A boys Coach of the Year honors went to Port Allen’s Derrick Jones after he led the Pelicans to their first state basketball title in school history. Doyle’s Samantha White is the girls Coach of the Year. Her squad won its first state championship since 1979.
Joining Stewart on the first team is Jonesboro-Hodge’s Ladamien Bradford (24.5 ppg, 13.3 rpg), Isidore Newman’s Javon Ruffin (22.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg), Rayville’s Kashie Natt (22 ppg, 15 rpg) and Port Allen’s Collin Holloway (18.5 ppg, 11 rpg).
The girls first team is made up of Scott, Lafayette’s Christian’s Tamera Johnson (19 ppg, 15 rpg), Northlake Christian’s Kyren Whittington (20.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg), Red River’s Ma’Kaila Lewis (22.3 ppg, 12.1 rpg) and St. Thomas Aquinas’ Jaylyn James (19 ppg, 15 rpg).
Pickering junior guard DeShawn Jackson leads the boys second after averaging 28.9 points per game and is joined by Lakeview’s Nate Braden (15.3 ppg), Red River’s Jalen McDonald (18 ppg), Episcopal’s Ricky Volland (16.6 ppg) and Lafayette Christian’s Billy Francis, Jr. (18.6 ppg). Lake Arthur junior forward Deonna Brister (23 ppg) is the only Southwest Louisiana representative on the girls second time. Other second-team members include French Settlement’s Dannah Martin (25 ppg), St. Thomas Aquinas’ Jade Brumfield (20 ppg), Amite’s Jalencia Pierre (25.8 ppg) and Catholic-New Iberia’s Madison Bienvenu (20 ppg).
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
BOYS
First team
Player, School Ht. Cl.Avg.
Kashie Natt, Rayville6-2Jr.22.0
Ladamien Bradford, Jonesboro-Hodge6-4Sr.24.5
Collin Holloway, Port Allen6-6Sr.18.5
Carlos Stewart, Dunham6-0Jr.28.2
Javon Ruffin, Newman6-4Jr.22.3
Second team
Player, School Ht. Cl.Avg.
Nate Braden, Lakeview5-11Sr.15.3
DeShawn Jackson, Pickering6-3Jr.28.9
Jalen McDonald, Red River6-3Sr.18.0
Ricky Volland, Episcopal6-1Sr.16.6
Billy Francis Jr., Lafayette Christ.6-1Sr. 18.6
OUTSTANDING PLAYER — Carlos Stewart, Dunham School.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Derrick Jones, Port Allen.
HONORABLE MENTION — Salle Wilson, Dunham; D.J. Morgan, Episcopal; Tawasky Johnson, Port Allen; Landen Womack, Winnfield; Johnny Nelson, Rapides; B.J. Robertson, Avoyelles; Javian Willis, Catholic-New Iberia; David Brevelle, Menard; Jude Hopewell, Menard; Jamerrian Texada, Bunkie; Drew Heinen, Vinton; Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur; Kenneth Bradley, Red River; J’Michael Gray, Franklin; Travis Zeno, Franklin; Victor Dupre, Lafayette Christian; Deshon Bias, Vinton; Christopher Lockett Jr., Newman.
GIRLS
First team
Player, School Ht. Cl.Avg.
Ma’Kaila Lewis, Red River5-11Sr.22.3
Presleigh Scott, Doyle5-10Jr.19.7
Jaylyn James, St. Thomas Aquinas5-9Jr.19.5
Kyren Whittington, Northlake Christ. 5-9 Jr.20.2
Tamera Johnson, Lafayette Christ. 6-0 Sr. 19.0
Second team
Player, School Ht. Cl.Avg.
Dannah Martin, French Settlement5-5Sr.25.0
Jade Brumfield, St. Thomas Aquinas5-5Jr.20.0
Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur5-11Jr.23.0
Jalencia Pierre, Amite5-9So.25.8
Madison Bienvenu, Catholic-NI6-0Sr.20.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER — Presleigh Scott, Doyle.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Samantha White, Doyle.
HONORABLE MENTION — Claire Glascock, Doyle; Meghan Watson, Doyle; Izzy Besselman, Episcopal; Morgyn Payne, Red River; Kaitlyn Antilley, Red River; Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur; Amari West, Rayville; JaNiaya Fisher, Lakeview; Cha’Dymond Sibley, Many; Amari Butler, Franklin; Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin; Makhai Fernandez, Franklin; Sadie Stewart, North Caddo; Bethany Newton, Rapides; Peyton Hines, Avoyelles Charter; Elise Jones, Doyle; Brooklyn Fontenot, Kinder; Mackenzie Joseph, Vinton; Autumn Chaisson, Lafayette Christian; Ajayah Simpson, Lafayette Christian; Amari Butler, Franklin; Makhai Fernandez, Franklin.
