After winning 29 games, the District 3-5A championship and reaching the Class 5A quarterfinals, Sulphur’s Addy Tremie and Moe Patterson wrapped up the season with all-district and all-state honors.
Both earned 3-5A all-district first team and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state honorable mention honors, and head coach Helen Lefevre was picked as the District 3-5A Coach of the Year for the eighth time.
Patterson, a 6-0 junior center, made the all-district first team for the second consecutive season. She averaged 14 points and eight rebounds a game. In Sulphur’s 48-44 regional round win over Parkway, Patterson exploded for 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Tremie made the all-district first team for the first time her career after earning second-team honors as a junior.
Tremie averaged 16 points a game and put on a 3-point shooting clinic in the first round of the playoffs. In 93-46 win over Hammond, Tremie hit 8 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 35 points.
In her final season as head coach, Lefevre led Sulphur to its first District 3-5A championship since 2015 and earned her 12 district coach of the year award (8 Sulphur, 2 LaGrange, 2 Starks). It was the Lady Tors most wins (29) since the 2000-2001 season.
In 36 seasons, Lefevre compiled an 825-346 record with 34 playoff appearances, 14 district championships and 30 20-win seasons.
Barbe freshman Mikayla Manley (25.6 ppg, 11 rpg) is the District 3-5A girls MVP while Comeaux’s Tre Harris III is the 3-5A boys MVP.
Sam Houston Lady Bronco senior forward Alania Bartie (18 ppg, 13 rpg) earned 3-5A first-team honors while teammate Allie Conner (7 ppg, 3 rpg) was voted to the second team along with Sulphur senior guard Abby Wyatt (9 ppg, 4 rpg).
3-5A All-district basketball team
BOYS
First team
Pos.Player, SchoolCl.
GTre’ Harris, ComeuaxSr.
FCorey Dunning, LafayetteSr.
GKendrick Delahoussaye, LafayetteJr.
GBentravin Phillips, LafayetteSr.
GJaquan Latula, New IberiaSr.
MVP — Tre Harris, Comeaux.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Clifton Brown, Lafayette; Jeremy Whittington, Comeaux; Todd Russ, New Iberia.
SECOND TEAM — Stiles Jolivet, New Iberia; Jaterrius Fuselier, New Iberia; Kobe Filer, Comeaux; Kallin Fonesca, Southside; Dalton Bourque, Comeaux.
GIRLS
District 3-5A
First team
Pos.Player, SchoolCl.
GMikaylah Manley, BarbeFr.
FJahniya Brown, LafayetteSo.
GAddy Tremie, SulphurSr.
CMoe Patterson, SulphurJr.
FAlania Bartie, Sam HoustonSr.
MVP — Mikaylah Manley, Barbe.
Coach of the Year — Helen LeFevre, Sulphur.
SECOND TEAM — Olivia Scott, Comeaux; Chrysta Narcisse, Lafayette; Imari Miller, New Iberia; Abby Wyatt, Sulphur; Allie Conner, Sam Houston; Maya Guillory, Barbe.
LSWA Class 5A All-state
basketball team
BOYS
First team
Player, SchoolHt.Cl.Avg.
Latrell Holly, Alexandria6-1Sr.15.0
Deondre’ Buggage, H.L. Bourgeois5-9Sr.26.0
Jaron Pierre, St. Augustine6-4Sr.22.0
Jalen Cook, Walker6-0Sr.29.5
Reece Beekman, Scotlandville6-3Sr.19.4
Second team
Player, SchoolHt.Cl.Avg.
Jamal Davis, Ouachita5-9Sr.12.0
Cleveland Harris III, Comeaux6-2Sr.23.0
Will Allen, Bonnabel6-8Jr.14.6
Devonte Snow, Natchitoches Cen.6-0Sr.23.0
Tai’Reon Joseph, Scotlandville6-2Sr.19.8
OUTSTANDING PLAYER — Reece Beekman, Scotlandville.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Lance Brasher, Alexandria.
HONORABLE MENTION — Quez Owens, Ouachita; Desmond McQuain, Alexandria; Corey Dunning, Lafayette; Bentravin Phillips, Lafayette; Kyren Lacy, Thibodaux; Kaden Pierre, Hahnville; Claudell Harris Jr., Hahnville; T.J Small, Brother Martin; Tyron Williams, Bonnabel; Daniel Ortiz, Southwood; Kendall Coleman, Captain Shreve; John Mitchell, Captain Shreve; Devin Bilbo, Airline; Bryce Roberts, Parkway; Kentrell Garnett, Catholic; Jaquan Latula, New Iberia; Kendrick Delahoussaye, Lafayette; Chavez Brown, Terrebonne; Calvin Bullock, Destrehan; Carvell Teasett, Scotlandville; Chaun Moore, Zachary; Brian Thomas Jr., Walker; Camryn Carter, East Ascension; Hobert Grayson IV, East Ascension.
GIRLS
First team
Player, SchoolHt.Cl.Avg.
Lafaedria Green, Ouachita6-0Sr.11.2
Erica Lafayette, McKinley5-10Sr.19.0
Qua Chambers, Benton5-7Sr.20.1
Jerkaila Jordan, John Curtis5-9Sr.23.0
Amoura Graves, Ponchatoula6-0Jr.23.5
Second team
Player, SchoolHt.Cl.Avg.
Kate Thompson, Denham Springs6-2Sr.17.0
Mikaylah Manley, Barbe5-9Fr.28.0
Jada Anderson, Benton5-3Jr.19.0
Addison Martin, Captain Shreve6-1Jr.19.0
Junti Franklin, Natchitoches Cen.5-7So.18.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER — Jerkaila Jordan, John Curtis.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Mary Lowry Ward, Benton.
HONORABLE MENTION — Cambria Hargrove, Ouachita; Faith Robinson, West Monroe; Dezarae Stewart. West Monroe; Indiya Smith, Pineville; Dijone’ Flowers, Live Oak; Taralyn Sweeney, Haughton; Mikaylah Williams, Parkway; Jasmine Matthews, Natchitoches Central; Yelah Moses, Hahnville; Alanna Donaldson, Chalmette; Taylor Wilkins, Mount Carmel; Jaylee Womack, Ponchatoula; Kayla Hampton, Airline; Raven Johnson, Southwood; K.C. Sims, Byrd; Kourtne Lee, Central Lafourche; Aryana Peak, Thibodaux, Addy Tremie, Sulphur; Moe Patterson, Sulphur; Kori Joseph, Hahnville; Breion Richard, Destrehan; Ashia Ward, East St. John; Kenyal Perry, McKinley; Alania Bartie, Sam Houston; Osha Cummings, Zachary; Jahniya Brown, Lafayette.
