The Sulphur Tors jumped out to an early 9-0 lead and never trailed Wednesday in a 52-25 win over Leesville at the SHS Thanksgiving Classic.
The Tors opened with a win for the second consecutive season.
Sophomore guard Pierce Mc-Cormick got things started for the Tors with a 3-pointer from the corner off a pass from sophomore point guard Zae Trent 42 seconds into the game. Mc-Cormick assisted on senior Ashton Lilly’s three 30 seconds later to put the Tors up 6-0.
McCormick had a hand in the Tors’ first nine points and scored eight of his 13 in the first quarter.
Leesville’s Cam Tolliver hit a 3-pointer right before the first quarter buzzer, Keany Pagan scored on fast break to open the second quarter to pull the Wampus Cats within three, 13-10. But the rally was short lived as the Tors closed out the first half on an 11-4 run. Lilly scored six of his game-high 15 points during that span and finished with seven rebounds.
Sulphur opened the second half with a 10-2 run with six points from senior forward Quentin Frank, who finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
The Tors controlled the boards throughout the game with a 20-8 advantage. Cam Tolliver led Leesville (1-3) with nine points.
Sulphur will travel Tuesday to play East Chambers, Texas.
