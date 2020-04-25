Sulphur High School senior 3-point sharp-shooter Addy Tremie’s basketball career is not quite over.
While her high school career ended in February, she signed to play basketball for Centenary College of Louisiana on Saturday.
“I always wanted to play college ball,” Tremie said. “It didn’t really matter where.
“I like my chances there, and my playing time. The education is great. The coach is very genuine, and he (Jason Schmitz) has very good communication skills.”
Tremie also visited LSU Eunice and got interest from the University of Dallas, but ultimately decided that Centenary had the right balance of academics, athletics and distance from home.
“The University of Dallas talked to me but I wanted to stay in-state,” Tremie said. “It (Centenary) is not too far from home, but far enough.”
Centenary is a Division III school located in Shreveport and plays in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference that includes schools seven schools in Texas and two in Colorado.
In three seasons in the starting lineup, Tremie helped lead Sulphur to a 74-26 record. In her final season, Tremie averaged 16 points a game while leading Sulphur to its first District 3-5A championship since 2015 and its first quarterfinal appearance since 2014.
The high-point of Tremie’s senior season was a 35-point performance in the Lady Tors’ 93-46 win over Hammond in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs that included 8 3-pointers.
“I loved it (season),” Tremie said. “I would do it over again with the same outcome. I wish we could have gone farther. We had a chance. It happened and I am happy with it. Coach LeFevre was there for us inside and outside of basketball. The coaches are going to be texting me and checking up on me. They are not going to go MIA.”
This season, Tremie earned 3-5A all-district first-team honors and was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-state honorable mention team. She also earned All-Academic honors with a 3.96-grade point average. Tremie said she will start at Centenary in general studies, but will eventually switch to a degree in the medical field once she decides her area of focus.
Sam Houston’s Tavyen Grice commits to Benedict College
Sam Houston High School star wide receiver Tavyen Grice announced his commitment to Benedict College last week.
Benedict College is a Division II school in Columbia, South Carolina and plays in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Grice accounted for 23 touchdowns in 2019 with 13 receiving, seven rushing, two passing and one on a kickoff return. He caught 122 passes for 1,595, completed 2 of 2 passes for 45 yards and carried the ball 60 times for 439 yards. Also, he had 15 kick returns for 481 yards and six punt returns for 45 yards.
Grice helped lead Sam Houston to back-to-back 8-3 seasons.
In three seasons, two at Sam Houston and one at Washington-Marion, Grice caught 203 passes for 2,658 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.