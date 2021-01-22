After four weeks of downtime due to coronavirus quarantine rules, the Sulphur Lady Tors soccer team bounced back Tuesday with a 3-1 win over New Iberia on the road.
“The ladies said before the game, they needed the win,” Sulphur head coach Lydia Clophus said. “They came out and fought for 80 minutes and walked away with the victory. Everyone contributed, they played on one accord.”
Sulphur’s last game was a 6-2 loss to DeRidder on Dec. 22, so the win was a welcomed result. Sulphur returned to practice just this past Monday.
“Everyone was eager to get back to it and excited to return to play,” Clophus said.
She also credited hard work during the break for making the transition back to the pitch easier.
“During quarantine, once their test proved to be negative from COVID, the girls kept up their conditioning on their own either doing exercise, workouts or running,” Clophus said.
The win was Sulphur’s first since a 4-0 win over Holy Savior Menard of Alexandria at the David Thibodaux tournament on Dec. 12.
Senior forward Keyanna Ritchie scored twice to lead Sulphur (2-9-2, 1-0) to its first district win.
Ritchie’s first goal came in the first half while Allie Stroderd got the assists. But New Iberia (2-8, 0-4) tied the game on a free kick before halftime.
Ritchie scored the go-ahead goal on a cross from Emily Sheridan in the second half, and sophomore Harleigh McCann scored on a penalty kick.
Sulphur lost to Barbe (5-6-2, 1-3) 1-0 Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Tors will be back in action on Saturday when they host Lafayette (10-8, 3-0) at 11 a.m. at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium.
BOYS SOCCER
SULPHUR 1, NEW IBERIA 0
Sulphur bounced back from its first Division I, District 2 loss with a 1-0 win over New Iberia at home Tuesday.
Sulphur (11-2-2, 3-1-1) lost to district leading Southside (9-6-5, 3-0) Saturday 1-0 on a goal off a free kick with 10 minutes left in the game.
The Tors’ win over the Yellow Jackets came down to the wire. In the 75th minute, Sulphur goalkeeper Erick Zuniga punted the ball up the field, and forward Kaleb Lirette was able to turn it into the only goal of the game.
Zuniga made four saves. Sulphur hosts Barbe (3-7-2, 1-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
IOWA 65, WESTLAKE 42
IOWA – The Westlake Rams dropped their District 4-3A opener to Iowa Tuesday on the road 65-42.
Iowa (11-2, 1-0) had four players score in double-figures led by sophomore Landon Langley, who scored a game-high 23 points. Curtis Deville scored 14 points, Devonte Wright finished with 13, and Crajuan Bennett chipped in 10.
Tristan Goodly led Westlake (4-4, 0-1) with 12 points. The Rams will face St. Louis Catholic (9-8, 0-1) today at 7 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WESTLAKE 67, IOWA 30
IOWA – Seniors Destiny Peltier and Donarayina Guillory recorded double-doubles Tuesday night to lead Westlake to a 67-30 win over Iowa.
Peltier scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Guillory chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow senior Erika Guillory had a big night with 16 points.
Jaya Gradney (7-11, 0-3) led Iowa with 13 points. Westlake (9-3, 2-1) will take on Division II No. 1 St. Louis (18-1, 3-0) today at 6:15 p.m. at Burton Coliseum.
