Sulphur junior Moe Patterson, Westlake senior Jada Gasaway and Vinton senior Drew Heinen have once again been awarded for their skills on the court.
All three repeated as members of the American Press All-Southwest basketball teams.
Patterson and Gasaway were named to the Big Schools girls second team while Heinen made the Small Schools boys second team.
Sulphur senior guard Addy Tremie earned her first All-Southwest honor as a member of the Big Schools girls first team, and Westlake sophomore guard Jamaal Guillory was voted to the Big Schools boys first team.
Tremie and Patterson helped lead Sulphur to its first District 3-5A championship since 2015, fourth consecutive 20-win seasons and its most wins (29) since the 2000-2001 season. Sulphur reached the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.
Tremie averaged 16 points a game, including 35 points in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs with 3-pointers.
Patterson averaged 14 points and eight rebounds a game.
Gasaway averaged 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 4.5 assists per game while leading the Rams to the quarterfinals for the third time in program history. She scored 30 points in the Rams’ 58-52 loss to Madison Prep in the quarterfinals.
Heinen helped lead the Lions to their third consecutive District 5-2A championship while averaging 22.5 points a game.
The St. Louis boys and LaGrange girls swept the top honors on the Big Schools team.
Junior guard Jeriah Warren (16.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.9 spg, 3.5 apg) is the Big Schools schools MVP while Gator head coach La’Keem Holmes (32-4) is the Coach of the Year after leading the Gators to their first-ever state basketball championship (Class 4A).
Division II semifinalist St. Louis took the top awards on the Big Schools boys team in MVP Nic Ughovwa (15 ppg, 10 rpg) and Coach of the Year Rick LeBato (24-5).
On the Small Schools boys team, Pitkin senior guard Garrett Edwards (32 ppg, 13 rpg) repeated as the MVP after leading the Tigers to the Class B semifinals for the second time in three seasons. He finished his career ranked 29th nationally in career points with 4,103.
Fairview junior guard Rylee Jinks (14 ppg, 10 apg, 5 rpg, 5 spg) is the Small Schools girls MVP after leading the Panthers to their first state championship since 2015 and 12th overall.
The Small Schools boys Coach of the Year is Grand Lake’s Mark Caldwell, who lead the Hornets to a 31-2 record and its first-ever semifinal appearance.
Hathaway’s Courtnee Young, who was the 2005 Louisiana Miss Basketball, is the Small Schools girls Coach of the Year. She led a young Hornets team to the District 7-B championship and the Class B state championship game where they lost to Young’s alma mater, Fairview.
