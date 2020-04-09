Sulphur, LA (70663)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.