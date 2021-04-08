Two more Sulphur Tor baseball players will join the college ranks next season.
On Wednesday, Walker Bridges signed LSU Eunice, while Kade McBride signed with Baton Rouge Community College.
Baton Rouge CC plays in the NJCAA Division I while LSU Eunice plays in the NJCAA Division II and has won six national championships.
"I really like the campus," Bridges said. "They have nice coaches, a really good organization and a winning record. I am real excited to go there."
McBride, a pitcher/shortstop is looking forward to playing at the college level.
"It feels good that Coach Simoneaux is giving me a chance to play at the next level, play early and get a chance to go somewhere from there," McBride said. "I look forward to playing at the next level and get a chance to do what I can do."
Currently, 13 Tors are playing at the college level in Andrew Sheridan (Mcneese), Brody Strahan (McNeese), Hayden Parker (Coastal Alabama), Daxton Tinker (Houston Baptist), Chance Stone (McNeese), Scott Jones (LSU Eunice), Will Dion (McNeese), Connor Cooke (UL-Lafayette), Cameron Lejeune (McNeese), Dalton Leblanc (Paris JC), Kainin Morrow (Paris JC) and Kyle Griffin (La. Tech).
McBride has been the Tors' ace on the mound this season with a 6-1 record and 1.80 earned run average. In three seasons, McBride is 9-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 77 innings.
"He (McBride) knows how to pitch well, and he is an athlete," Sulphur head coach Sam Moore said. "He is going to do great things.
"He has a three-pitch mix that is going to help at the next level. He is able to change speeds and is very confident on the mound."
He is also one of the Tors' top offensive threats with a .423 batting average, 16 runs scored, six doubles and 13 RBIs.
Walker, who plays right field, is batting .297 with 10 runs scored, five doubles, and 16 RBI as a senior. He also joined the Tors pitching corps this season and is 1-1 in 12 1/3 innings.
"Walker has a good, live arm that is going to be really big at the next level," Moore said. "That is his tool, and he has some power.
"He is new to pitching, so if they can really work with him and give him some experiences, he has a lot of tools and can help LSU Eunice. He could be a big-time player for them."
Both have career fielding percentages over .900 and batting over .300 in their time at Sulphur.
Moore expects both will be dual threats at the next level.
"They are going to look at both of these players as two-way players," Moore said. "I really like McBride's skills in the infield.
"Both of them can swing the bat really well, so maybe they will get a chance to pitch and play a position."
