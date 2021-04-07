Sam Houston won its sixth consecutive District 3-5A game Tuesday, beating New Iberia 11-4.
Alex Norris had a big night on the mound and at the plate. Norris drove in four runs and went 2-for-3. On the mound, he held the Yellow Jackets to three runs, one earned, over four innings to earn the win. He struck out four batters and walked one.
New Iberia (17-9, 3-4) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning on a passed ball, but the Broncos (23-3, 6-1) scored six runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Ashton Fuselier hit a lead off home run to tie the game, and Kaden Walker scored the go-ahead run on a grounder by Carson Devillier. Trevor Jones hit a RBI single, Norris' hit drove in a pair of runs and Jones scored on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Thompson.
Sam Houston will play at New Iberia on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Sam Houston....11
New Iberia.........4
New Iberia 201 010 0—4-4-2
S Houston026 300 x—11-8-4
PITCHING: W — Alex Norris. L — Darron Degeyter.
TOP HITTERS: New Iberia — Cody Khammany 1-4 (2 runs). Sam Houston — Austin Blankenship 2-3 (run, 2 RBI), Alex Norris 2-3 (4 RBI).
RECORDS: New Iberia — 17-9, 3-4. Sam Houston — 23-3, 6-1.
