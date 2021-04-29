Parkway 5, Sulphur 2
The 2021 season game to an end Monday for the Sulphur Tors.
The 15th-ranked Tors lost to No. 18 Parkway 5-2 in the bidistrict round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Panthers (17-10) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. Brandon Levy’s ground out in the first inning drove in a run. Trenton Lape stole home in the second inning, and Barrett Newman added an RBI single.
The Tors (17-18) pulled within two runs, 3-1, when Dillon Bird led off the second inning with a triple and later scored on a bases loaded walk. But the Tors never got any closer as the managed only five hits against Parkway starter Levy and reliever Hunter Delcomyn.
Bird had three of the Tors’ five hits.
Kade McBride (7-2) took the loss for the Tors after allowing four runs on 10 hits in five innings with two strikeouts and three walks.
Vinton 12, Welsh 11
No. 23 Vinton built up a big early lead and held on Monday to stun No. 10 Welsh 12-11 in the Class 2A bidistrict playoffs.
Vinton (10-13) will play a best-of-three series at No. 7 Fisher in the regional round. The first game will start at 6 p.m. on Friday followed by a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12 p.m.
Welsh (10-15) tried to rally win the bottom of the seventh innings, scoring a pair of runs, but Lukas Bunting closed the door with a strikeout.
Bunting was credited with save after striking out five and walking one in two and one-third innings.
Noah Gary earned the win. He went four and two-third innings with five strikeouts and five walks.
Welsh led 3-0 early, but the Lions flipped the momentum with nine runs in the top of the third inning. Logan Beard scored the go-head run on a bases loaded walk, and Gary and Bunting had back-to-back two-RBI hits.
The Lions’ top of the order, Hadley Warner, Bunting and Gary, combined for eight hits, seven runs and five RBI.
Vinton will travel to Lafitte for a best-of-3 series with No. 7 Fisher. The first game is scheduled for today at 6 p.m. The second game will start at noon and an if necessary 2:30 p.m.
Sam Houston 8, Northshore 2
Dallas Rhodes pitched five solid innings, and Ashton Fuselier had big day at the plate Monday as No. 4 Sam Houston beat No. 29 Northshore 8-2 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Rhodes allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Fuselier went 3-for-3, scored three runs, two RBI and led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run.
Sam Houston (27-6) will host No. 20 East Ascension (21-13) in a best-of-three regional playoff series.
Dylan Thibodeaux closed out the game on the mound for the Broncos. He held the Vikings (13-20) to a single hit, one unearned run with one strikeout.
Sam Houston will host No. 20 East Ascension in a best-of-3 series starting today at 6 p.m. The second game will start at noon Saturday followed by an if necessary game at 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.