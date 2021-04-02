Sam Houston 2, Lafayette 1
Sam Houston survived a pitchers' duel Thursday to beat Lafayette on the road 2-1.
Sam Houston's Dallas Rhodes held the Lions to one run on four hits over six innings with six strikeouts and three walks, while Lafayette's Grant Fontenot struck out 12 over six and two-third innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits.
In the top of the seventh with two outs, Fontenot plunked Sam Houston's Andrew Glass. Glass scored the go-ahead run after a pair of wild pitches by Fontenot.
Dylan Thompson retired the Lions in order in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a save.
Sam Houston (21-3, 4-1) will host Lafayette (6-14, 3-2) on Saturday at noon.
Sam Houston was aggressive on the bases with eight steals lead by three from Dawson Richey.
Griffin Hebert scored with two outs in the top of the first inning on a steal to put the Broncos up 1-0, while Lafayette tied the game in the bottom of the third inning on a wild pitch.
Sam Houston.....2
Lafayette...........1
S Houston 100 000 1—2-2-0
Lafayette 001 000 0—1-4-4
PITCHING: W — Dallas Rhodes. L — Grant Fontenot. SV — Dylan Thompson.
TOP HITTERS: Sam Houston — Trevor Jones 1-3, Jordan Thompson 1-3. Lafayette — Dylan Biddick 1-2 (run, double).
RECORDS: Sam Houston — 21-3, 4-1. Lafayette — 6-14, 3-2.
Sulphur 3, Comeaux 0
The Sulphur Tors are back above .500 in District 3-5A play Thursday after a 3-0 win over Comeaux powered by a complete game from pitcher Kade McBride.
McBride (5-1) scattered nine hits over seven inning while striking out four batters.
Sophomore shortstop Gage Trahan had a big day, going 2-for-3 with a RBI single in the third inning and a two-run single in the fifth inning.
Sulphur (11-14, 3-2) will play at Comeaux (15-9, 0-5) on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Sulphur.......3
Comeaux.....0
Comeaux 000 000 0—0-9-0
Sulphur 001 020 x—3-5-2
PITCHING: W — Kade McBride. L — Alex Hulin.
TOP HITTERS: Comeaux — Caleb Muffoletto 2-4, Cade Vanover 2-3. Sulphur — Gage Trahan 2-3 (3 RBI), Jake Brown 1-3 (2 runs).
RECORDS: Comeaux — 15-9, 0-5. Sulphur — 11-14, 3-2.
Rosepine 4, Vinton 0
The Vinton Lions got a complete game out of pitcher Lukas Bunting, but Rosepine's Braden Trull and Casey Tilley shutout the Lions 4-0 in Rosepine Thursday.
Bunting allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits with one strikeout and two walks in six innings.
Jake Smith led the Eagles (16-3, 2-1), going 3-for-4 with two runs, and Ethan Frey hit a solo home run in the third inning.
Noah Gary drew a lead off walk in the top of the fourth for Vinton and eventually made it to third on a single by Haydn Warner, but Trull got a strikeout to end the threat. The Lions didn't get a runner past second the rest of the game.
Vinton (6-10, 1-3) hosts Oakdale at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Rosepine.....4
Vinton.........0
Vinton 000 000 0—0-3-1
Rosepine 121 000 x—4-8-0
PITCHING: W — Braden Trull. L — Lukas Bunting.
TOP HITTERS: Vinton — Logan Beard 1-3, Haydn Warner 1-3, Conner English 1-3. Rosepine — Jake Smith 3-4 (2 runs), Ethan Frey 1-2 (run, RBI, HR)
RECORDS: Vinton — 6-10, 1-3. Rosepine — 16-3, 2-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.