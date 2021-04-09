Sam Houston's six-game win streak ended Thursday after a close 6-4 loss to New Iberia on the road.
The loss dropped the Broncos (23-4, 6-2) into a tie for first place in District 3-5A with Barbe (25-2, 6-2).
Ashton Fuselier's two-run home run, his second in as many games, gave the Broncos a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning. But the Yellow Jackets responded in the bottom half of the inning with three runs on singles by Dylan Ruffin and Evan Hebert.
Sam Houston loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and cut New Iberia's lead to two on a bases loaded walk but couldn't get any closer.
Sam Houston's Jordan Thompson hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Kade Linn pitched a complete game for New Iberia, holding Sam Houston to five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Dallas Rhodes took the loss after allowing four runs, two earned, in three innings.
New Iberia.........6
Sam Houston......4
S Houston 000 000 0—0-0-0
New Iberia 000 000 0—0-0-0
PITCHING: W — Kade Linn. L — Dallas Rhodes.
TOP HITTERS: Sam Houston — Ashton Fuselier 1-3 (run, 2 RBI, HR), Jordan Thompson 1-3 (run, RBI, HR). New Iberia — Cody Khammany 2-4 (RBI, double), Dylan Ruffin 2-3 (run, RBI), Colby Khammany 2-3 (2 runs).
RECORDS: Sam Houston — 23-4, 6-2. New Iberia — 18-9, 4-4.
