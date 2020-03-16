Thursday
Sulphur 11
East Ascension 4
GONZALES — Sulphur opened the East Ascension tournament Thursday with its seventh consecutive win, beating the host Spartans 11-4.
Sulphur busted open a scoreless game with a five-run third inning. Roy Devall got things started with a lead-off double. Kade Faulk hit a two-run double to right field, and Kainin Morrow hit a two-run triple to the right side for a 4-0 lead. Walker Bridges added a RBI single with two outs.
Faulk had a big game at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a run, three RBIs and a double. Roy Devall (2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 doubles) and Gage Trahan (2-3, 2 runs, RBI, double) also had multi-hit performances.
Kade McBride was solid on the mound, holding the Spartans two one unearned run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. McBride fanned nine batters with out a walk.
Sam Houston 13
Glenmora 2
MOSS BLUFF — Sam Houston scored 11 runs in the fifth and sixth inning to beat Glenmora Thursday 13-2.
Sean Burkhead (1-3, run, 3 RBIs, HR) hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to gave the Broncos a 5-2 lead and Gavin Trafford (2-3, run, 5 RBIs, double, HR) hit a walk-off grand slam in the sixth inning.
Dylan Thompson held Glenmora to two unearned runs on four hits in four and one-third innings to help the Broncos improve to 9-3. Thompson had three strikeouts and no walks.
Vinton 13
LaGrange 1
LAGRANGE — Vinton jumped out to a 9-0 lead to beat LaGrange on the road Thursday 13-1 in non-district action.
Junior Noah Gary led the Lions (7-1) with his arm and bat. On the mound, Gary held the Gators to one unearned run on four hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. Offensively, he went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run in the first inning and a RBI double in the third.
Traven Robison had a solid day at the plate for the Lions as well, going 2 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Friday
Jesuit 6
Sulphur 2
GONZALES — Sulphur’s seven-game win streak ended Friday at the East Ascension tournament after a 6-2 loss to Jesuit.
Jesuit’s (11-1) Will Helmers held the Tors to just two hits while striking out 10. Sulphur’s Cameron Lejeune took the loss despite a nine strikeout performance while allowing six runs, four earned, on six hits over five innings with four walks.
Sulphur’s Walker Bridges cut the Blue Jays lead to 3-2 with a two-run double in the bottom of the third inning, but Jesuit scored three runs in the fifth to strength its lead.
St. Amant 5
Sulphur 3
GONZALES — Sulphur lost back-to-back games for the first time this season Friday with a 5-3 loss to St. Amant at the East Ascension tournament.
Walker Bridges, who hit a solo home run in the second inning to put Sulphur (10-4) up 1-0, gave the Tors a 3-2 lead after scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning.
St. Amant got a pair of walks to open the bottom of the sixth inning, and Rhett Melancon hit a two-run double to put the Gators up 5-3.
St. Amant’s (8-5) Lee Amedee turned an unassisted double play to end the game in the seventh inning.
Holy Savior Menard 5
Sam Houston 3
MOSS BLUFF — Sam Houston led 3-1 through five innings, but Holy Savior Menard rallied to beat the Broncos 5-3 on Friday.
Leadoff batter Ashton Fuselier hit a solo home run in the first inning, Sean Burkhead scored on a balk in the fourth inning and Marcus Mott scored on an error in the fifth to put Sam Houston up 3-1.
Dallas Rhodes took the loss for Sam Houston after allowing three runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning. Kyle Bartley got a no-decision despite holding the Eagles to one run on five hits in four and one-third innings.
Mandeville 6
Sam Houston 2
MOSS BLUFF — Sam Houston lost back-to-back games for the first time this season after dropping a 6-2 decision to Mandeville at home Friday evening.
Sam Houston got within a run, 2-1, in the bottom of the third inning when Keagon Aaron scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Bartley, but the Broncos couldn’t get any closer.
Mandeville’s (4-8) Michael Cauble held Sam Houston to two runs on six hits in six and two-third innings with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Ashton Fuselier and Dylan Thompson had two hits apiece for Sam Houston (9-5).
Vinton 11
LaGrange 1
VINTON — Vinton won its fifth game in a row Friday evening with an 11-1 five-inning win over LaGrange at home.
Traven Robison, Drew Heinen and Lukas Bunting combined to hold the Gators to one run on six hits. Robison got the win and drove in the go-ahead run, 2-1, on a sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the first inning.
Bunting went 2 for 3 and scored three runs and Haydn Warner went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs.
