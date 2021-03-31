PICKERING — Senior Noah Gary struck out 13 batters and scattered five hits to lead Vinton to a 3-0 road win over Pickering Tuesday.

The win ended a five-game slide for the Lions.

Pickering starter Jace Donaldson and Gary went toe-to-toe until the sixth inning when the Lions (6-9, 1-2) were able to crack the stalemate.

Lukas Bunting reached base on an error and scored on a steal and Hayden Warner put the Lions up 2-0 after scoring on a passed ball. 

Rhett Tharp led off the top of the seventh with a double and scored on a triple by Bunting to give the Lions a 3-0 lead.

Pickering (3-11, 0-3) had runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but Gary got a ground out to end the game.

Vinton will travel to Rosepine (15-3, 1-1) on Thursday for a 6 p.m. District 5-2A game.

 

Vinton...........3

Pickering.......0

Vinton      000 002 1–3-5-0

Pickering  000 000 0—0-5-1

PITCHING: W — Noah Gary. L — Jace Donaldson.

TOP HITTERS: Vinton — Rhett Tharp 2-2 (run, double). Pickering — Braden LeBato 2-3.

RECORDS: Vinton — 6-9, 1-2. Pickering — 3-11, 0-3.