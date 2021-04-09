Sulphur was in control with a 4-1 lead Thursday, but Lafayette batted around in the fourth and fifth inning to run-rule the Tors 14-4.
The Tor pitching staff walked or hit 11 batters in the fourth and fifth inning.
The loss ended the Tors' three-game win streak. The Tors (13-15, 5-3) are alone in third place in District 3-5A while Sam Houston (23-4, 6-2) and Barbe (25-2, 6-2) are tied for first.
Lafayette tied the game at 4-4 on three consecutive bases loaded walks, then took the lead on an error.
Grant Fontenot pitched a complete game for Lafayette (7-16, 4-4), holding the Tors to four runs on five hits in five innings with three strikeouts and four walks.
Sophomore Gage Trahan led the Tors offensively, going 1-for-2 with a RBI double in the first inning.
Sulphur will plat at New Iberia (18-9, 4-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Lafayette.......14
Sulphur...........4
Sulphur 000 000 0—0-0-0
Lafayette 000 000 0—0-0-0
PITCHING: W — Grant Fontenot. L — Walker Bridges.
TOP HITTERS: Sulphur — Gage Trahan 1-2 (RBI, double). Lafayette — Brock Jones 2-3 (2 runs, 2 RBI), Carson Livesay 2-3 (2 runs, 4 RBI, double), Grant Fontenot 2-3 (run, RBI).
RECORDS: Sulphur — 13-15, 5-3. Lafayette — 7-16, 4-4.
