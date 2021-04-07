Senior Noah Gary pitched a complete game and Bryson Labove had a walk off hit Tuesday to lead Vinton to a 5-4 win over Oakdale.
Gary led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single to right field. He moved to second on a balk and third on a single by Logan Beard. Labove laced a 1-1 pitch to right field to bring Gary home for the game winner.
Gary allowed four runs, one earned, on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Beard led Vinton at the plate going, 2-for-3 with two RBI. Lukas Bunting, Gary and Labove had two hits apiece.
Vinton........5
Oakdale......4
Oakdale 002 010 1—4-6-1
Vinton 002 020 1—5-9-2
PITCHING: W — Noah Gary. L — Cade Dauzat.
TOP HITTERS: Oakdale — D.J. Johnson 2-4 (3 RBI), Tristen Hayden 1-2 (2 runs, double). Vinton — Lukas Bunting 2-4 (run), Noah Gary 2-2 (2 runs), Logan Beard 2-3 (2 RBI), Bryson Labove 2-3 (run, RBI).
RECORDS: Oakdale — 3-19, 1-4. Vinton — 7-10, 2-3.
