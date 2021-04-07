Westlake ended a four-game losing streak Tuesday in dramatic fashion, beating Iowa 8-7 in 11 innings on a walk off hit by Gavin Johnson.
With two outs, two runners on base and a 2-2 count, Johnson hit a double to center field to bring home Connor Dickerson to win the game.
Iowa left at least on e runner on base from the eight to the 11th inning.
Westlake led 7-1 after two innings, but Iowa battled back to tie the game with two runs in the sixth inning. Koltin LeBleu's two-out single scored Dezmon Dugas to tie the game.
The Rams had a chance to win in regulation but left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Johnson and Cory Pryor led the Rams with three hit apiece.
Ethan Koonce pitched five scoreless innings of relief to earn the win for the Rams on the mound. Ross Denison took the loss for the Yellow Jackets after allowing one run on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Westlake will host District 4-3A leading St. Louis Catholic on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Westlake8
Iowa7
Iowa103 012 000 00—7-9-1
Westlake520 000 000 01—8-14-3
PITCHING: W — Ethan Koonce. L — Ross Denison.
TOP HITTERS: Iowa — Cade Labruyere 2-6 (run, double), Cameron Lavergne 1-4 (run, 3 RBI, HR). Westlake — Brady Pedersen 2-5 (2 runs), Gavin Johnson 3-5 (run, RBI, double), Kane Gill 2-4 (2 RBI, double), Cory Pryor 3-4 (RBI).
RECORDS: Iowa — 12-10, 3-3. Westlake — 17-7, 3-3.
