Vinton dropped a 7-3 decision to District 5-2A rival DeQuincy Thursday despite a solid effort on the mound by Lukas Bunting.
Bunting pitched a complete game with two strikeouts and five walks and had a double and scored a run.
Vinton tried to rally, loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Rhett Tharp grounded out to first base to bring home Conner English and Hadley Warner scored on a passed ball, but Gunner Gearen got a strikeout to end the game.
Hadley Cooley held Vinton to three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings and went 2-for-4 with a run, two RBI and a triple. Cooley was one of five Tigers (17-8, 5-1) with multiple hits.
Vinton (7-11, 2-4) will host Kinder (13-12, 5-1) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
DeQuincy......7
Vinton...........3
DeQuincy 013 001 2—7-12-0
Vinton 000 001 2—3-4-2
PITCHING: W — Hadley Cooley. L — Lukas Bunting.
TOP HITTERS: DeQuincy — Gavin Gary 2-4 (run), Rayden Rosalis 2-3 (2 runs, RBI), Hadley Cooley 2-4 (run, 2 RBI, triple), Reese Ashworth 2-3 (2 runs, 2 doubles), Sammy Maddox 3-4 (RBI, double). Vinton — Lukas Bunting 1-2 (run, double).
RECORDS: DeQuincy — 17-8, 5-1. Vinton — 7-11, 2-4.
