Junior Vinny Collins pitched six shutout innings Saturday to lead Sulphur to a 9-1 road win over Comeaux.
Collins struckout six batters, walked one and allowed two hits to earn his first win of the season. He leads the Tors with 40 strikeouts in 31 innings.
With Barbeís 5-4 11-inning loss on Saturday to Southside, the Tors (12-14, 4-2) are tied for second in District 3-5A with Barbe (23-2, 4-2) and one game back of Sam Houston (22-3, 5-1).
Sulphur lead 3-0 through five innings before breaking the game open in the sixth with six runs, including a two-run single by Luke Benoit, run scoring singles by Kade McBride and Dillon Bird and Gage Trahanís sacrifice fly.
Benoit (3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Roney Toney (3-for-4, RBI) led the Tors offensively with three hits apiece.
Sulphur hosts Lafayette (6-15, 3-3) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Sulphur...........9
Comeaux.........1
Sulphur 020 106 0—9-14-1
Comeaux 000 000 1—1-3-2
PITCHING: W — Vinny Collins. L — Caleb Menard.
TOP HITTERS: Sulphur — Jake Brown 2-3 (run, RBI, double), Luke Benoit 3-4 (2 runs, 2 RBI), Dillon Bird 2-3 (2 runs, RBI), Roney Toney 3-4 (RBI). Comeaux — Jackson Hawsey 1-4 (double).
RECORDS: Sulphur — 12-14, 4-2. Comeaux — 15-10, 0-6.
