MOSS BLUFF — Sam Houston run-ruled Comeaux 10-0 in six innings Tuesday for its third consecutive District 3-5A win.
Alex Norris, Dylan Thompson, Griffin Hebert and Dylan Thibodeaux combined to pitch a two-hitter for the Broncos. Norris earned the win after striking out five and walking one in three innings.
Thompson led the Broncos offensively, going 3-for-3 with one run, four RBI and two doubles. Hebert went 2-for-2 with a run and a double.
Sam Houston (20-3, 3-1) will travel to Lafayette on Thursday (4 p.m.) and host the Lions on Saturday at noon. Lafayette (6-13, 3-1) is one three-game win streak.
Sam Houston..............10
Comeaux..........0, 6 inns.
Comeaux 000 000—0-2-1
S Houston 151 003—10-10-2
PITCHING: W — Alex Norris. L — Caleb Menard.
TOP HITTERS: Comeaux — Alex Hulin 1-3, Caleb Muffoletto 1-3. Sam Houston — Dylan Thompson 3-3 (run, 4 RBI, 2 doubles), Griffin Hebert 2-2 (run, double).
RECORDS: Comeaux — 15-8, 0-4. Sam Houston — 20-3, 3-1.
