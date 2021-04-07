Sophomore Dillon Bird had just one hit Tuesday evening, but it was his biggest of the season.
With one out in the bottom of the seven inning, Dillon ripped the first pitch he saw over the left field wall to give the Tors a 5-4 win over Lafayette.
Senior Kade McBride earned the win after relieving starter Landon Arrant in the fifth inning. McBride struck out five while walking one and allowing three runs on three hits in three innings.
Lafayette (6-16, 3-4) took a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning with the help of a two-run triple by Dylan Biddick with two outs.
But the Tors (13-14, 5-2) responded in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of clutch two-out hits. McBride hit a double to score Drew Stewart and scored on Jake Brown's single to tie the game at 4-4.
Sulphur will play at Lafayette on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Sulphur.......5
Lafayette....4
Lafayette 100 003 0—4-10-0
Sulphur 010 102 1—5-5-0
PITCHING: W — Kade McBride. L — Nicholas Cormier.
TOP HITTERS: Lafayette — Dylan Biddick 3-3 (run, 2 RBI, triple). Sulphur — Jake Brown 2-4 (RBI, double), Dillon Bird 1-2 (3 runs, RBI, HR).
RECORDS: Lafayette — 6-16, 3-4. Sulphur — 13-14, 5-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.