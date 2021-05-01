Lake Charles, LA (70615)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.