LAFIETTE — No. 23 Vinton rallied with four runs in the seventh inning to beat No. 7 Fisher 7-3 Friday in the first game of a best-of-3 Class 2A regional round series.
The second game of the series will start today at noon followed by third game, if necessary, at 2:30 p.m.
Noah Gary struckout 11 in six innings to earn the win, while Fisher’s Landyn Haas struckout 10 and walked seven in a losing effort.
With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh innings, Haas walked Noah Gary, bringing home Haydn Warner for the go-ahead run. Bryson Labove’s single to the first base side scored Hadley Warner. The Lions picked two more runs on a hit batter with the bases loaded and Rhett Tharp’s RBI single.
Lukas Bunting relieved Gary with no outs and runner on first in the bottom of the seventh and retired three of the four batters he face to preserve the win.
Vinton.........7
Fisher..........3
Vinton. 102 000 4—7-5-2
Fisher. 021 000 0—3-3-5
PITCHING: W — Noah Gary. L — Landyn Haas.
TOP HITTERS: Vinton — Hadley Warner 1-4 (2 runs), Noah Gary 1-3 (run, 2 RBI). Fisher — Delvin Williams 1-1 (run, 2 RBI, HR).
RECORDS: Vinton — 11-13. Fisher — 19-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.